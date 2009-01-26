The Greening Game
Makers of cleaning products and detergents seek the sweet spot between products that are green and products that clean
January 26, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 4
As recession deepens, postdocs find themselves caught in a difficult academic job market
Start-up companies see algae as the new renewable fuel source
Cofounder of the Coalition on the Public Understanding of Science talks about the Year of Science
Pairs of atoms in small aluminum cluster anions are responsible for the clusters' reactivity with water, which includes producing hydrogen