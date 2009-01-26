Advertisement

8704cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
January 26, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 4

Makers of cleaning products and detergents seek the sweet spot between products that are green and products that clean

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 4
Business

The Greening Game

Makers of cleaning products and detergents seek the sweet spot between products that are green and products that clean

237th ACS National Meeting

Salt Lake City, March 22–26

Engineered Animals

Biotech fish, livestock set groundwork for regulating emerging industry

  • Careers

    Postdocs Feel Job Crunch

    As recession deepens, postdocs find themselves caught in a difficult academic job market

  • Environment

    Up From The Slime

    Start-up companies see algae as the new renewable fuel source

  • Education

    M. Lee Allison

    Cofounder of the Coalition on the Public Understanding of Science talks about the Year of Science

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Atom Pairs In Metal Clusters Are Key To Reactivity

Pairs of atoms in small aluminum cluster anions are responsible for the clusters' reactivity with water, which includes producing hydrogen

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

