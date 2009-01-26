AkzoNobel Exits Nonstick Coatings

AkzoNobel will sell its nonstick coatings business to Whitford Worldwide, an Elverson, Pa., firm that makes fluoropolymer coatings for consumer applications. The deal, for an undisclosed sum, involves AkzoNobel's global cookware activities at sites in the U.S., China, India, Brazil, and Italy. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2009. Separately, Akzo has completed the acquisition of the German chlor-alkali producer LII Europe.
