Atom Pairs In Metal Clusters Are Key To Reactivity

Pairs of complementary atoms in small aluminum cluster anions are responsible for the clusters’ reactivity with water, according to a research team led by A. Welford Castleman Jr. of Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and Shiv N. Khanna of Virginia Commonwealth University (Science 2009, 323, 492). Using a combination of experimental and computational methods, the researchers found that a lone pair of electrons on the oxygen atom of a water molecule can serve as a nucleophile in an attack on a specific metal site of an Al 12 – cluster, forming an Al 12 H 2 O– intermediate. An adjacent Al atom then pulls a hydrogen atom away from the water, forming an Al–H bond. For slightly larger clusters—Al 16 –, Al 17 –, and Al 18 –—the researchers observed that the complexes evolve H 2 . The researchers propose that water is dissociatively adsorbed at two sites on these clusters so that the intermediate species (one shown) have enough thermal energy to recombine the surface-bound hydrogens and release H 2 . A better understanding of how specific sizes and shapes of metal clusters affect their reactivity could facilitate the design of new materials for targeted applications, the researchers note.