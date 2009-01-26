Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Biomass Burning Leads To Asian Brown Cloud

A study of 14C content in aerosol particles has pinpointed the burning of agricultural residues as a major source of polluted air in the region

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
January 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2009 AAAS/Science
Biomass burning causes much of South Asia's brown haze, as seen in Pune, India.
Credit: © 2009 AAAS/Science
Biomass burning causes much of South Asia's brown haze, as seen in Pune, India.

A radiocarbon study of aerosol particles has pinpointed biomass burning as a major source of the giant brown haze that periodically hovers over large portions of South Asia (Science 2009, 323, 495). This atmospheric brown cloud shows up in the winter and has been attributed to both fossil-fuel and biomass burning. But its sources had not been well characterized, until now. The cloud causes a host of pollution-related health problems in the region and likely impacts climate-related problems, such as glacier melting. Örjan Gustafsson of Stockholm University and colleagues measured carbon isotope ratios of aerosol particles from western India and the Indian Ocean. They found that the particles had higher concentrations of 14C, which is associated with recent plant life. Fossil fuels, by contrast, have much lower concentrations of the isotope. The contributions of carbonaceous aerosol particles from biomass burning, such as agriculture and home-scale wood and cow dung fires, need to be reduced to shrink the cloud, the authors say. Green technologies that limit soot emissions from fires need to be considered in addition to strategies for reducing emissions from automobiles and power plants, they add.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE