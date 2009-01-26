Celanese Mulls Plant Closures

The economic downturn is forcing Celanese to consider closing acetyls plants in France and Mexico. The company is assessing the future of a 450,000-metric-ton-per-year acetic acid facility and a 150,000-metric-ton vinyl acetate plant in Pardies, France. It is also mulling the future of a 115,000-metric-ton vinyl acetate plant in Cangrejera, Mexico. Vinyl acetate-based polymers are used largely in paint and coatings. "We are evaluating, along with other possible actions, the best means to align production capacity and worldwide staffing with anticipated prolonged lower demand," Celanese CEO David Weidman says.
