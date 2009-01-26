Deadline Approaching For Undergraduate Organic Fellowships

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry is seeking applicants for its summer undergraduate research fellowships. Twelve $5,000 fellowships will be awarded to provide support for undergraduates to carry out research between their junior and senior years. Details on how to apply are available at organicdivision.org/surfprogram.html. Nominations are due by Feb. 2 and should be e-mailed to Robert A. Volkmann at ravolkmann@gmail.com.
