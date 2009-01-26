European Projects Target Biofuels

The Dutch firms Cosun and Avantium will collaborate on a two-year project to develop a new generation of bioplastics and biofuels made from organic waste. Cosun will focus on the selection, isolation, and purification of suitable components from agricultural waste streams, while Avantium will develop a chemically catalyzed production process. Avantium is already developing such plastics and fuels under the trade name Furanics. Meanwhile, Syngenta is teaming up with French biotech specialist Protéus to develop enzymes for turning biomass into fuel. Protéus will bring to the deal tailored enzymes capable of resisting high temperatures under alkaline conditions.
