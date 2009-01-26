Fall 2009 ACS National Meeting

THE PRELIMINARY PROGRAM for the meeting in Washington, D.C., will be published in the June 22 issue of C&EN; information about the technical program will be in the July 27 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.

ACS's Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) opened on Jan. 19 for Washington, D.C., abstracts. Please visit OASYS at oasys.acs.org. Information presented here is correct as of last month, and may have changed since then. For the most recent information, please go to oasys.acs.org.

Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.

a. The term "paper" shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.

b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that

(1)the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and

(2)the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.

c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society, and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.

d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Bylaw and be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.

e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.

f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.

Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:

a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.

b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any "cures" not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.

Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.

The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.

Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.

It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.

Program Chair: M. Appell, (309) 681-6249, fax (309) 681-6689, michael.appell@ars.usda.gov

Abstracts due March 16.

AGFD Division Award Symp. D. K. Weerasinghe, (914) 742-4917, dkweerasinghe@worldnet.att.net

Bioactives: New Production Technologies. A. M. Rimando, (662) 915-1037, fax (662) 915-1035, agnes.rimando@ars.usda.gov; C. Frankfater, (504) 284-4476, Cheryl.Frankfater@ars.usda.gov

Botanicals & Personal Care Products. F. Shahidi, (709) 737-8552, fshahidi@mun.ca

Controlling Maillard Pathways To Generate Flavors. D. S. Mottram, 44-118-378-8712, d.s.mottram@reading.ac.uk; A. J. Taylor, 44-115-951-6144, fax 44-115-951-6154, andy.taylor@nottingham.ac.uk

General Papers. M. Appell

Global Challenges in Food Analysis. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) G. O. Noonan, (301) 436-2250, Gregory.Noonan@fda.hhs.gov; L. S. de Jager, (301) 436-2555, fax (301) 436-2634, ldejager@cfsan.fda.gov

Globalization of Food. M. Phillips, (610) 361-1031, fax (610) 358-9248, Editor37@comcast.net; S. J. Risch, (517) 339-1715, sjrisch@sbcglobal.net

New Structure, Properties & Applications of Food-Relevant Biopolymers. Q. Huang, (732) 932-7193, fax (732) 932-6776, qhuang@aesop.rutgers.edu

Process & Stress-Induced Changes in Phytochemicals. F. Shahidi

Volatile Sulfur Compounds. M. Qian, (541) 737-9114, fax (541) 737-1877, michael.qian@oregonstate.edu; X. Fan, (215) 836-3785, fax (215) 233-6445, xuetong.fan@ars.usda.gov; K. Mahattanatawee, (662) 867-8082, fax (662) 867-8082, kanjana@siam.edu

Young Scientist Award Symp. C. J. Brine, (609) 924-3819, brinec11@verizon.net

Program Chairs: E. L. Arthur, (913) 433-5328, fax (913) 433-5389, ellen.arthur@bayercropscience.com; K. L. Armbrust, (662) 325-3324, fax (662) 325-7807, armbrust@mscl.msstate.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Advancements in Geospatial Risk Assessment & Techniques. G. G. Hoogeweg, (703) 777-0005, fax (703) 777-0767, hoogewegg@waterborne-env.com

Advances in Biofuels & Bioproducts: Life-Cycle Analysis & Sustainability. C. J. Hapeman, (301) 504-6451, fax (301) 504-5048, hapemanc@ba.ars.usda.gov; J. H. Massey, (662) 325-4725, fax (662) 325-8742, jmassey@pss.msstate.edu; J. N. Seiber, (510) 559-5600, fax (510) 559-5963, James.Seiber@ars.usda.gov; L. Schwartz, (302) 451-5842, liliana.schwartz@usa.dupont.com; T. D. Spittler, (315) 787-2283, fax (315) 787-2397, tds2@cornell.edu

Agricultural Research in Australia: Critical Issues Leading Up to the 12th IUPAC Intl. Congress on Pesticide Chemistry in Melbourne. R. Hill, 61-2-9490-5076, fax 61-2-9490-5010, ron.hill@csiro.au; L. L. McConnell, (301) 504-6298, fax (301) 504-5048, mcconnel@ba.ars.usda.gov; K. D. Racke, (317) 337-4654, fax (317) 337-4649, kracke@dow.com

AGRO Education Awards for Undergraduate & Graduate Student Travel: Research Poster Presentations. J. Johnston, (202) 365-7175, John.Johnston@fsis.usda.gov

AGRO New Investigator Award. A. S. Felsot, (509) 372-7365, fax (509) 372-7460, afelsot@tricity.wsu.edu

Agrochemical Residue & Metabolism Chemistry. T. Wehner, (732) 729-5713, Teresa.Wehner@merial.com; J. J. Johnston, (970) 266-6082, fax (970) 266-6063, john.j.johnston@aphis.usda.gov; D. J. Smith, (701) 239-1238, david.j.smith@ars.usda.gov

Application of Natural Products in Organic Farming. K. Chauhan, (301) 504-5166, Kamal.Chauhan@ars.usda.gov

Biotechnology Risk Assessment: Minding & Managing the Threats. S. Ripp, (865) 974-9605, fax (865) 974-8086, saripp@utk.edu

Bound Residues & Their Potential Impacts. S. Mislankar, (913) 433-5491, suresh.mislankar@bayercropscience.com

Catfish Aquaculture: Producing a Safe, Delicious & Nutritious Food for Consumers. J. Johnston; K. L. Armbrust

Challenges & Initiatives in Harmonizing Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) across the World. J. F. Sandahl, (202) 720-0126, Jason.Sandahl@fas.usda.gov; C. J. Peterson, (662) 325-0199, fax (662) 325-6645, cjpeterson@fs.fed.us; K. D. Racke; J. Callahan, j_callahan@acs.org

Chemical Use in Urban Environments. S. H. Jackson, (919) 547-2349, scott.jackson@basf.com; P. Hendley, (336) 632-6112, paul.hendley@syngenta.com; J. H. Massey

Ecological Exposure for Atrazine in Midwest Streams. P. Hendley

Government Collaborative Studies: Research & Regulations. J. M. Van Emon, (702) 798-2154, fax (702) 798-2243, vanemon.jeanette@epa.gov

Insect Management in Medical, Veterinary & Urban Settings. D. Strickman, (301) 504-5771, daniel.strickman@ars.usda.gov; S. Cope, (301) 295-8306, stanton.cope@osd.mil; S. O. Duke (662) 915-1036, sduke@olemiss.edu

Intl. Award for Research in Agrochemicals in Honor of Dr. R. Donald Wauchope. A. S. Felsot

Lawrence A. Burns Memorial Symp. on Advances in Environmental Modeling of Pesticides. T. S. Ramanarayanan, (913) 433-5489, fax (913) 433-5450, Tharacad.Ramanarayanan@bayercropscience.com; R. D. Parker, (703) 305-5505, fax (703) 305-6309, parker.ronald@epa.gov

Managing Agricultural Emissions. L. L. McConnell, (301) 504-6298, fax (301) 504-5048, Laura.McConnell@ars.usda.gov; C. J. Hapeman, (301) 504-6511, fax (301) 504-5048, Cathleen.Hapeman@ars.usda.gov; S. L. Trabue, (515) 294-0201, fax (515) 294-1209, trabue@nsric.ars.usda.gov; S. R. Yates, (951) 369-4803, fax (951) 342-4964, Syates@ussl.ars.usda.gov

New Developments & Issues in Agrochemical Sciences. E. L. Arthur

Nondietary Human Exposure & Risk Assessment. M. E. Krolski, (913) 433-5317, mike.krolski@bayercropscience.com; C. Lunchick, (919) 549-2986, curt.lunchick@bayercropscience.com

Organic Phosphate Transport, Fate & Impact on the Chesapeake Bay. W. F. Schmidt, (301) 504-6765, walter.schmidt@ars.usda.gov; L. Heighton, (301) 405-7022, heighton@umd.edu

Recent Developments in Invertebrate & Vertebrate Repellents. G. E. Paluch, (515) 294-9823, fax (515) 294-4757, gre@iastate.edu; J. R. Coats, (515) 294-4776, fax (515) 294-4757, jcoats@iastate.edu; J. Johnston

Sterling B. Hendricks Memorial Lectureship. (Cosponsored with AGFD.) J. N. Seiber; M. H. Tunick, (215) 233-6454, fax (215) 233-6795, Michael.Tunick@ars.usda.gov

Abstracts due March 16.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry: Symp. in Honor of Peter Carr: Theory Guides, Experiment Decides: Theory & Practice in Modern Separation Science. M. F. Vitha, (515) 271-2596, fax (515) 271-1928, mark.vitha@drake.edu; S. G. Weber, sweber+@pitt.edu

ACS Award in Chromatography: Symp. in Honor of Nobuo Tanaka. K. Otsuka, 81-75-383-2447, fax 81-75-383-2450, otsuka@mbox.kudpc.kyoto-u.ac.jp

Advance Analytical Techniques & Technologies for the Characterization of Biotherapeutics. J. C. Gebler, John_Gebler@waters.com

Analytical Challenges in Food Analysis. (Cosponsored with AGFD.) L. Dejager, (301) 436-2555, lowri.dejager@fda.hhs.gov; G. O. Noonan, (301) 436-2250, Gregory.Noonan@fda.hhs.gov

ANYL Arthur F. Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist.

ANYL Award in Chemical Instrumentation.

ANYL Award in Electrochemistry.

ANYL Award in Spectrochemical Analysis.

ANYL Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Analytical Chemistry.

ANYL J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education.

Biological Applications of Nonlinear Optical Imaging & Spectroscopy. (Cosponsored with COLL and PHYS.) J-X. Cheng, (765) 494-4335, fax (765) 496 1912, jcheng@purdue.edu; G. J. Simpson, (765) 496-3054, fax (765) 494-0239, gsimpson@purdue.edu

High-Resolution Liquid Chromatography. R. S. Plumb, (508) 482-3610, fax (508) 482-3085, Rob_Plumb@waters.com

Objectives & Focus of Mass Spectrometry Research Centers. C. E. Costello, (617) 638-6490, fax (617) 638-6491, cecmsms@bu.edu

Rapid Characterization of Microorganisms by Mass Spectrometry. C. Fenselau, (301) 405-8616, fenselau@umd.edu; P. A. Demirev, (443) 778-7712, fax (443) 778-6904, plamen.demirev@jhuapl.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Biophysical & Biomolecular Processes.

Downstream Processes.

Upstream Processes.

Abstracts due March 16.

Frontiers in Chemical Biology.

Frontiers in Protein Science & Enzymology.

Goodman Award Symp.

Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lectureship.

Lilly Award Symp. S. K. Silverman, (217) 244-4489, fax (217) 244-8024, scott@scs.uiuc.edu

Macromolecular Machines. D. E. Kahne, (617) 496-0214, fax (617) 496-0215, kahne@chemistry.harvard.edu

Pfizer Award Symp.: Chemical Synthetic Biology. V. W. Cornish, (212) 854-5209, fax (212) 932-1289, vc114@columbia.edu

Advertisement

Repligen Award Symp. F. M. Raushel, (979) 845-3373, raushel@mail.chem.tamu.edu

Seeing Inside Cells. A. Schepartz, (203) 432-5094, fax (203) 432-3486, alanna.schepartz@yale.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Henry Whalen Jr. Award Symp. J. L. Bryant, (509) 375-3765, fax (509) 375-5921, janetlbryant@pnl.gov; M. L. Hurrey

Starting an Angel Network Using Alumni To Fund University Entrepreneurs.

The Effect of Globalization on the Worldwide Chemical Enterprise. (Cosponsored with PROF and IAC.) A. V. A. Lombard, (612) 309-0971, anthonie.lombard@ecolab.com; M. L. Hurrey

Program Chair: T. L. Lowary, (780) 492-1861, fax (780) 492-7705, tlowary@ualberta.ca

Abstracts due March 16.

General Papers. T. L. Lowary

General Posters. T. L. Lowary

Glycobiology. J. J. Barchi Jr., (301) 846-5905, fax (301) 846-6033, barchi@helix.nih.gov

Synthetic Carbohydrate Chemistry. T. L. Lowary; A. V. Demchenko, (314) 516-7995, demchenkoa@umsl.edu

Wolfrom, Isbell New Investigator Awards Symp. G. Eggleston, (504) 286-4446, fax (504) 286-4367, gillian@srrc.ars.usda.gov

Abstracts due March 16.

Catalyst Characterization.

Electrocatalysis.

Novel Catalyst Materials.

Selective Oxidation.

Will not meet in Washington, D.C.

Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; J. E. Lewis, (813) 974-1286, fax (813) 974-3203, jlewis@cas.usf.edu; T. A. Miller, (860) 486-3052, fax (860) 486-2981, tyson.miller@uconn.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

ACS Exams 75th Anniversary & the State of Assessment in the 21st Century. T. Holme, (515) 294-5938, taholme@iastate.edu; K. Murphy, (414) 229-4468, fax (414) 229-5530, kmurphy@uwm.edu

Bridging the Gap: Building Collaborations with High School Chemistry Clubs. C. V. Gauthier, (863) 680-4320, fax (863) 680-3970, cgauthier@flsouthern.edu; G. Sellers, (863) 258-0761, georges1524@gmail.com

Chemistry as a Second Language: Chemical Education in a Globalized Society. C. Flener, (217) 333-3015, flener@uiuc.edu

Enhancing Diversity at the Graduate & Postdoctoral Levels. M. L. Grunert, (317) 403-9075, mgrunert@purdue.edu; S. Watt, (734) 615-6628, shwatt@umich.edu

Examining Factors that Promote Equity Among High School Students Chemistry Achievement & Teachers' Chemical Knowledge & Pedagogical Content Knowledge. K. Scantlebury, (302) 831- 4546, fax (302) 831-6335, kscantle@udel.edu

General Papers. S. S. Hunnicutt, (804) 827-0531, fax (804) 828-8599, sshunnic@vcu.edu

General Posters.

High School Program. E. Pisciotta, (301) 253-7030, fax (301) 253-7046, Elena_S_Pisciotta@mcpsmd.org

Inquiry Materials Developed by or for Teachers. D. G. Herrington, (616) 331-3809, fax (616) 331-3230, herringd@gvsu.edu; E. J. Yezierski, (616) 331-3808, fax (616) 331-3230, yezierse@gvsu.edu

NSF-Catalyzed Innovations in the Undergraduate Curriculum. R. K. Boggess, (540) 831-5422, fax (540) 831-6615, rboggess@radford.edu; C. Burkhardt, (540) 831-5661, fax (540) 831-6615, caburkha@radford.edu

Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL). R. S. Moog, (717) 291-3804, fax (717) 291-4343, rick.moog@fandm.edu

Research in Chemical Education. D. Wink, (312) 413-7383, fax (312) 996-0431, dwink@uic.edu; D. Nutbrown, (814) 641-3718, nutbrown@juniata.edu

Research on Children Learning Chemistry. D. Venezky, (703) 360-3065, dvenez@cox.net

Science Writing Heuristic in Laboratory Instruction. T. J. Greenbowe, (515) 294-4050, fax (512) 294-0105, tgreenbo@iastate.edu; D. I. Del Carlo, (319) 273-3296, dawn.delcarlo@uni.edu; K. A. Burke, (515) 294-7718, fax (515) 294-0105, kbrk@iastate.edu

Successful Student Chapter Posters. N. Bakowski, (202) 872-6166, n_bakowski@acs.org

Sustainability in the Chemistry Curriculum: What, Why, Now & How. C. Middlecamp, (608) 263-5647, chmiddle@wisc.edu

Symp. Honoring John & Elizabeth Moore for their Leadership of the Journal of Chemical Education from 1996–2009. N. J. Pienta, (319) 335-1309, fax (319) 335-1270, norbert-pienta@uiowa.edu; D. Bunce, (202) 319-5390, fax (202) 319-5381, Bunce@cua.edu

Symp. in Honor of Dwaine Eubanks: ACS Exams. T. Holme; M. M. Cooper, (864) 656-2573, fax (864) 656-6613, cmelani@clemson.edu

Technology To Enhance Learning in Organic Chemistry. J. Wackerly, (413) 748-3382, jwwacker@colby.edu

Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Bakowski

Using JCE & ChemEdDL Material in Introductory Courses. N. J. Pienta

Using Social Networking Tools To Teach Chemistry. L. Pence, (860) 768-4356, fax (860) 768-4540, Lpence@mail.hart ford.edu; H. E. Pence, (860) 768-4356, pencehe@oneonta.edu

Visualization in Chemical Education. R. M. Kelly, (408) 924-4940, fax (408) 924-4945, rkelly@science.sjsu.edu

Volunteers & Their Impact on K–12 Science Education. D. Venezky

Abstracts due March 16.

Chemical Health & Safety: Invited Poster Session. D. M. Decker

Hazardous Waste Regulatory Relief for Academic Institutions. S. Wawzyniecki Jr., (860) 486-1110, fax (860) 486-1106, stefan.w@uconn.edu

New Initiatives in Sustainable Laboratory Ventilation. R. Stuart, (802) 656-5403, fax (802) 656-5407, rstuart@esf.uvm.edu

Schools Chemical Cleanout Campaign (SC3). (Cosponsored with CHED and SCHB.) R. Phifer, (610) 696-9220, fax (610) 344-7519, rphifer@glasmesh.com

Abstracts due March 20.

Chemical Text Mining & Public Molecular Databases. A. Tropsha, (919) 966-2955, fax (919) 966-0204, alex_tropsha@unc.edu; A. J. Williams (919) 341-8375, tony@chemspider.com

Copyright & Author Rights. A. B. Twiss-Brooks, (773) 702-8777, fax (773) 702-7429, atbrooks@uchicago.edu; L. R. Solla, (607) 255-1361, fax (607) 255-5288, lrm1@cornell.edu

Copyright Education in Academia. L. R. Solla; A. B. Twiss-Brooks

Developments in Online Journals. B. A. Vickery, 44-20-7631-9177, bryan.vickery@chemistrycentral.com

Federated Search. W. A. Warr, 44-1477-533837, fax 44-1477-533837, wendy@warr.com

Herman Skolnik Award Symp. Y. C. Martin, fax (847) 937-2625, yvonnecmartin@comcast.net

Impact of Patent Regulations on Innovation in the Biotech, Pharma & Chemical Industries. P. J. Scott, (860) 441-3780, fax (860) 715-7353, Pamela.J.Scott@pfizer.com

IP Education. L. R. Solla, A. B. Twiss-Brooks, P. J. Scott

Program Chair: K. Hayslip, (513) 634-9729, fax (513) 634-9944, hayslip.kl@pg.com

Abstracts due March 16.

General Papers. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Abstracts due March 16.

Advances in Aquatic Toxicology: Alternative Nontraditional Endpoints.

DNA Adducts & Human Health.

Drug-Induced Mitochondrial Dysfunction & Human Disease: New Insights & Applications.

Founders' Award.

General Papers.

General Posters.

Human Drug Metabolites in Safety Testing: Guidelines & Strategies.

Platinum-Based Chemotherapeutics: New Approaches for Cancer Treatment.

Program Chairs: X. Pillai, (312) 616-5600, fax (312) 616-5700, xpillai@leydig.com; A. I. Ahmed, (202) 408-4000, fax (202) 408-4400, ali.ahmed@finnegan.com

Abstracts due March 16.

The Many Faces of CHAL: Where Chemistry Meets the Law. A. I. Ahmed

Abstracts due March 16.

Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Science. R. Nagarajan, (508) 233-6445, fax (508) 233-4469, Ramanathan.Nagarajan@us.army.mil

Abstracts due March 16.

Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. C. L. Simmerling, (631) 632-1336, fax (631) 632-7960, carlos.simmerling@sunysb.edu

Computational Chemistry in the Discovery & Development of Novel Anti-Infective Agents. (Cosponsored with CINF.) G. S. Weston, (210) 883-1072, fax (210) 822-1516, weston@uiwtx.edu; R. J. Czerminski, (781) 839-4304, ryszard.czerminski@astrazeneca.com; J. I. Manchester, (781) 839-4844, John.Manchester@astrazeneca.com

Emerging Technologies. C. M. Breneman, (518) 276-2678, fax (518) 276-4887, brenec@rpi.edu

Hewlett-Packard Scholar Awards. C. L. Simmerling

Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito

Molecular Visualization. E. X. Esposito

Poster Session. E. X. Esposito

Protein Dynamics & Function. H-X. Zhou, (850) 645-1336, fax (850) 644-7244, zhou@sb.fsu.edu; G. Hummer, (301) 402-6290, fax (301) 496-0825, Gerhard.Hummer@nih.gov

Quantum Chemistry. A. E. Roitberg

Simulation of (Bio)Organic-Inorganic Interfaces & Nanostructures Using MD, MC & Multiscale Approaches. (Cosponsored with PMSE.) H. Heinz, (330) 972-7467, fax (330) 258-2339, hendrik.heinz@uakron.edu,

The Role of Quantum Chemistry in Chemical Biology & Medicinal Chemistry. A. M. Ferreira, (901) 495-4624, Antonio.Ferreira@stjude.org

Program Chair: D. D. Dionysiou, (513) 556-0724, fax (513) 556-2599, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Advances in Analytical Chemistry for Environmental Applications. T. Jones-Lepp, (702) 798-2144, jones-lepp.tammy@epamail.epa.gov

Biological Detection & Surface Sampling for Biodefense. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) J. B. Morrow, (301) 975-6722, jmorrow@nist.gov; J. A. Rosati, (919) 541-9429, Rosati.Jacky@epamail.epa.gov; M. G. Davenport, (202) 254-6093, Matthew.Davenport@dhs.gov

C. Ellen Gonter Awards. (Cosponsored with YCC.) T. A. Anderson, (806) 885-4567, fax (806) 885-4577, todd.anderson@tiehh.ttu.edu

Emerging Contaminants: Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products & Organohalogens in Wastewater & Municipal Biosolids. R. Halden, (480) 727-0893, fax (480) 727-0889, Halden@asu.edu

Emerging Environmental Technologies toward a Cleaner & Sustainable Society. V. Shah, (631) 244-3339, ShahV@dowling.edu; P. Bishop, (703) 292-2161, fax (703) 292-9098, pbishop@nsf.gov

Environmental Science & Technology: A Tribute To William "Bill" Glaze. J. L. Gardea-Torresdey, (915) 747-5359, fax (915) 747-5748, jgardea@utep.edu

General Papers. D. D. Dionysiou

Abstracts due March 16.

Fluorine Effects of the Phenomenon of Self-Disproportionation of Enantiomers. V. A. Soloshonok, (405) 325-8279, fax (405) 325-6111, vadim@ou.edu; G. Butler, (803) 739-8800, gbutler@oakwoodchemical.com

Advertisement

Program Chair: A. M. Herring, (303) 384-2082, fax (303) 273-3730, aherring@mines.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Advances in CO 2 Conversion & Utilization. Y. H. Hu, (906) 487-2261, yunhangh@mtu.edu

Biological & Enzymatic Fuel Cells. S. Calabrese-Barton, (517) 355-0222, scb@msu.edu

Chemistry of Renewable Fuels & Chemicals. A. M. Herring; P. F. Britt, (865) 574-4986, fax (865) 576-4902, brittpf@ornl.gov; A. C. Buchanan III, (865) 576-2168, fax (865) 576-7956, buchananac@ornl.gov

Computational Methods & Modeling in Fuel Chemistry. D. T. Daly, (205) 348-3502, fax (205) 348-3510, dandaly@ua.edu

Energy & Globalization. (Cosponsored with PETR.) A. M. Herring; K. Fjare, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com

Fuel Cell Chemistry & Operation. V. Ramani, ramani@iit.edu; N. L. Garland, (202) 586-5673, fax (202) 586-9811, nancy.garland@ee.doe.gov; P. F. Mutolo, (607) 255-4928, fax (607) 255-4137, pfm2@cornell.edu; A. M. Fisher, (916) 673-3403, fax (916) 608-9017, AFisher@jadoopower.com

Fuel Processing for Fuel Cells. C. Song, (814) 863-4466, fax (814) 865-3573, csong@psu.edu; D. Hoffman (703) 696-0614, Donald_Hoffman@onr.navy.mil

General Papers in Fuel & Energy Chemistry. A. M. Herring

Thermal, Photochemical & Photovoltaic Solar Energy Production. E. J. Bain, 44-1224-274170, euan.bain@abdn.ac.uk

Abstracts due March 16.

General Geochemistry Papers. L. E. Katz

Mercury Biogeochemistry in Stream Sediment Systems. S. C. Brooks, (865) 574-6398, fax (865) 576-8646, brookssc@ornl.gov

Metal Availability & Mobility in Sediments. D. D. Reible, (512) 471-4642, reible@mail.utexas.edu

The Impact of NOM on the Biogeochemistry of Emerging Contaminants. Y-P. Chin, (614) 292-6953, fax (614) 292-7688, yo@geology.ohio-state.edu

Program Chair: S. C. Rasmussen, (701) 231-8747, fax (701) 231-8831, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu

Abstracts due March 27.

Classic Books in Chemistry VI: The Language of Chemistry. (Cosponsored with CINF.) J. J. Bohning, (610) 758-3582, fax (610) 758-6536, jjba@lehigh.edu

General Papers.

The Heritage of Chemistry: A Symp. To Honor Arnold Thackray. J. I. Seeman, (804) 484-1629, jseeman@richmond.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

eFactor Reduction in Pharmaceutical Chemical Processing.

General Papers. J. T. Ciszewski

General Posters. J. T. Ciszewski

Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division Annual Student Poster Session.

New Applications of Solid-Phase Adsorbents. E. Rosenberg, (406) 243-2592, fax (406) 243-2592, edward.rosenberg@mso.umt.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes & Coenzymes. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Coordination Chemistry: Characterization & Applications. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Electrochemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Environmental Aspects of Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

ExxonMobil Solid-State Chemistry Faculty Fellow Award Symp. B. A. Reisner, (540) 568-3460, reisneba@jmu.edu

General Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Inorganic Catalysts. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Inorganic Nanoscience Award.

Lanthanide & Actinide Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Main-Group Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Materials Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

Nanoscience. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)

On the Mechanisms of Formation of Nanoparticles. D. E. Nikles, (205) 348-9267, fax (205) 348-2346, dnikles@mint.ua.edu; G. B. Thompson, gthompson@eng.ua.edu

Organometallic Chemistry: Applications. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Organometallic Chemistry: General. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis & Characterization. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert

Sensing & Destroying Chemical Warfare Agents & Pesticides. D. Atwood, (859) 257-7304, Datwood@uky.edu; D. J. Williams, (770) 423-6174, dwilliam@kennesaw.edu; D. McGarvey, (410) 436-1713, fax (410) 436-7317, davidmcgarvey@yahoo.com

Synthesis & Applications of Intermetallic Compounds. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) J. Y. Chan, (225) 578-2695, jchan@lsu.edu; R. E. Schaak, (814) 865-8600, schaak@chem.psu.edu; A. M. Guloy Houston, (713) 743-2792, fax (713) 743-2787, aguloy@uh.edu

The New Faces of Biomimetic Coordination Chemistry. P. L. Holland, (585) 273-3092, holland@chem.rochester.edu

Young Investigator Symp. S. M. Kauzlarich, (530) 752-5157, fax (530) 752-8995, smkauzlarich@ucdavis.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Allosteric Approaches to Drug Discovery. S. Kuduk, (215) 652-5147, fax (215) 652-3971, scott_d_kuduk@merck.com; C. W. Lindsley, (615) 322-8700, craig.lindsley@vanderbilt.edu

Experimental & Theoretical Progress in Unraveling the Detailed Energetics of Drug-Receptor Binding. D. G. Hangauer, (716) 645-6299, dhangauer@kinexpharma.com

Joint Chinese & American Symp. on Hot Topics in Medicinal Chemistry. J. Zablocki

Macrocyclization as a Tool in Drug Design. P. Scola, (203) 677-6693, paul.scola@bms.com

MEDI Awards Session: Graduate Students, Dave Robertson & Robert Scarborough Awards.

MEDI General Oral Session. J. Zablocki

MEDI Poster Session. J. Zablocki

Novel Approaches To Fine Tune AntiCancer Drugs To Achieve Acceptable Clinical Outcomes. J. Zablocki

Novel Therapeutics for the Treatment of Insomnia. R. A. Fecik, (612) 624-9919, fax (612) 624-0139, fecik001@umn.edu

Phosphatases & Kinases: They Are Not Just for Oncology Anymore. J. E. Macor, (203) 677-7092, john.macor@bms.com; F. G. Salituro, Frank_Salituro@agios.com

Recent Advances in Inflammation & Immunology Therapies. F. G. Salituro, (484) 865-2008, salituf@wyeth.com

Recent Innovations in the Development of Enzyme Activators as Potential Therapeutic Agents. F. Wu, (203) 791-6317, frank.wu@boehringer-ingelheim.com

RNA & Targeted Control of Gene Expression. K. Morris, (858) 784-9949, fax (858) 784-2131, kmorris@scripps.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Actinide Chemistry.

Graduate Student Symp. B. A. Powell, (864) 656-1004, bpowell@clemson.edu; C. Andreoiu, (778) 782-3946, fax (778) 782-3765, corina_andreoiu@sfu.ca

Molecular Imaging. (Cosponsored with INOR.) A. B. Packard, (617) 355-7539, fax (617) 730-0619, alan.packard@childrens.harvard.edu

Nuclear Chemistry in Neutrino Research. R. L. Hahn, (631) 344-4337, fax (631) 344-5815, hahn1@bnl.gov; M. Yeh, (631) 344-2870, fax (631) 344-5815, yeh@bnl.gov

Nuclear Chemistry Infrastructure. J. C. Bryan, (608) 785-8271, bryan.jeff@uwlax.edu

Nuclear Diagnostics in Fusion Energy Research. T. C. Sangster, csan@lle.rochester.edu; M. A. Stoyer

Nuclear Energy & the Environment. C. M. Wai, (208) 885-6787, fax (208) 885-6173, cwai@uidaho.edu; L. Rao, (510) 486-5427, LRao@lbl.gov; B. J. Mincher, (208) 533-4449, fax (208) 533-4207, bruce.mincher@inl.gov; M. J. Lambregts, (208) 533-7051, fax (208) 533-7755, Marsha.Lambregts@inl.gov

Radioactive Nuclear Beams: Symp. in Honor of P. Jeffrey Hay. A. Clark, (509) 335-3362, auclark@wsu.edu

Abstracts due March 13.

Arthur C. Cope & Arthur C. Cope Scholars Award Symp. S. M. Sieburth

Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Biologically Related Molecules & Processes. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Enantiomer Self-Disproportionation. V. A. Soloshonok, (405) 325-8279, fax (405) 325-6111, vadim@ou.edu

Halogen Bonding: A World Parallel To Hydrogen Bonding. G. Resnati, 39-022399-3032, fax 39-022399-3080, giuseppe.resnati@polimi.it; P. Metrangolo, 39-02-2399-3041, pierangelo.metrangolo @polimi.it

Heterocycles & Aromatics. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Material, Devices & Switches. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

New Reactions & Methodology. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Targeted Toxins as Anticancer Agents. S. V. Malhotra, (301) 846-5141, malhotrasa@mail.nih.gov

Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award Symp. M. E. Hoke, (732) 274-4172, fax (732) 274-4505, HOKEM@wyeth.com

Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Chemistry. S. S. Hall, (973) 353-5068, stanhall@rutgers.edu

Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid

Young Academic Investigators. H. M. L. Davies, (716) 645-6800, ext. 2186, fax (716) 645-6547, hdavies@acsu.buffalo.edu; L. McElwee-White, (352) 392-8768, fax (392) 846-0296, lmwhite@chem.ufl.edu

Young Industrial Investigators. D. M. Huryn, huryn@sas.upenn.edu

Abstracts due March 23.

5th Intl. Symp. on Hydrotreating/Hydrocracking Technologies. R. Koseoglu, 966-3-872-3770, fax 966-3-872-3931, koseogor@aramco.com.sa; S. Nagamatsu, nagamatsu.shigeki@jgc.co.jp; S. Kasztelan 33-1-4752-6846, fax 33-1-4752-6055, Slavik.Kasztelan@ifp.fr

8th Intl. Symp. on FCC. M. L. Occelli, (404) 303-7958, fax (208) 330-9291, mloccell@mindspring.com; B. R. Cook, (908) 730-2583, fax (908) 730-3198, bruce.r.cook@exxonmobil.com

Chemistry of Petroleum & Emerging Technologies. K. Fjare

Advertisement

Developments in Toxic Gas Detection Technologies for the Petrochemical Industry. R. Radhakrishnan, (860) 610-7957, rageshan@yahoo.com

Logistic Fuel Processing for Hydrogen Production. S. Katikaneni, Sai.katikaneni@aramco.com

Nanoscience in Petroleum Chemistry. D. J. Nelson, (405) 325-2288, fax (405) 325-6111, djnelson@ou.edu

Poster Session. K. Fjare

Regulatory Policy & Issues on Energy. P. R. Robinson, (510) 242-3175, paul.robinson@chevron.com

Renewable Alternatives to Petroleum. A. M. Gaffney, (973) 893-3319, fax (973) 893-2745, anne.gaffney@us.abb.com; Y. Wang, (509) 371-6273, yongwang@pnl.gov

Symp. Honoring Roel Prins. C. L. Marshall, (630) 252-4310, fax (630) 252-9373, CL Marshall@anl.gov; S. T. Oyama, (540) 231-5309, fax (540) 231-5022, oyama@vt.edu

Program Chair: M. Head-Gordon, (510) 642-5957, fax (510) 643-1255, mhg@cchem.berkeley.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

25 Years of ZEKE. D. M. Neumark, (510) 642-3502, fax (510) 642-3635, dneumark@berkeley.edu; M. Fujii, 81-45-924-5250, fax 81-45-924-5250, mfujii@res.titech.ac.jp

Chemical Reaction Dynamics in Gaseous & Condensed Phases. S. North, (979) 845-4947, swnorth@tamu.edu; D. A. Blank, (612) 624-0571, fax (612) 624-1589, blank@umn.edu

Fluorescence Microscopy beyond the Diffraction Limit. J. C. Weisshaar, (608) 262-0266, fax (608) 262-9918, weisshaar@chem.wisc.edu; J. Liphardt, (510) 666 2784, liphardt@physics.berkeley.edu

Molecular Basis of Protein Aggregation & Amyloid Folding. J-E. Shea, (805) 893-5604, fax (805) 893-4120, shea@chem.ucsb.edu; E. Gazit, 972-3-640-9030, fax 972-3-640-5448, ehudg@post.tau.ac.il

New Developments in Strongly Correlated Electrons. G. K. Chan, (607) 254-5254, gc238@cornell.edu; S. R. White, (949) 824-2256, fax (949) 824-2174, srwhite@uci.edu

Protected Metallic Clusters, Quantum Wells & Metal-Nanocrystal Molecules. R. L. Whetten, (404) 894-8255, whetten@chemistry.gatech.edu; I. L. Garzón, 52-55-56225147, fax 52-55-56225015, garzon@fisica.unam.mx; T. Goodson III, (734) 647-0247, tgoodson@umich.edu; C. M. Aikens, (785) 532-0954, cmaikens@ksu.edu

The Physical Chemistry of Photon-to-Fuel Conversion. H. M. Frei, (510) 486-4325, fax (510) 486-6059, HMFrei@lbl.gov; E. Chandler, (510) 486-6854, EAChandler@lbl.gov; D. Chandler (510) 643-6821, fax (510) 643-1566, chandler@cchem.berkeley.edu

Abstracts due March 18.

AkzoNobel Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry. W. T. Ford, (405) 744-5946, warren.ford@okstate.edu

Biocatalysis in Polymer Science. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) H. N. Cheng, (302) 995-3505, fax (302) 995-4565, hcheng@herc.com; R. A. Gross, rgross@poly.edu

Biological & Synthetic Gels: A Unique & Highly Responsive State of Matter. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) F. Horkay, (301) 435-7229, horkay@helix.nih.gov; M. S. Silverstein, 972-4-829-4582, fax 972-4-829-5677, michaels@tx.technion.ac.il

Federally Funded Polymer Research. J. M. Pickel, (865) 576-0329, pickeljm@ornl.gov

Fluorine-Containing Polymers. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) D. W. Smith Jr., (864) 656-5020, fax (864) 656-6613, dwsmith@clemson.edu

General Papers. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) D. Garcia, (610) 878-6731, fax (610) 878-6196, dana.garcia@arkemagroup.com

Global Entrepreneurship. D. W. Smith Jr.; K. O. Havelka, (440) 347-6088, koh@lubrizol.com

Herman Mark Award.

Herman Mark Scholar Awards.

Metal-Containing & Metallo-Supramolecular Polymers & Materials. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) U. S. Schubert, 31-40-247-4083, fax 31-40-247-4186, u.s.schubert@tue.nl

Nanoscience in Polymer Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) D. J. Nelson, (405) 325-2288, fax (405) 325-6111, djnelson@ou.edu

Polymers in Membrane Technology. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) K. A. Page, (301) 975-5030, kirt.page@nist.gov; B. D. Freeman, (512) 232-2803, freeman@che.utexas.edu

Silicones & Silicone-Modified Materials 5. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. J. Clarson, (513) 556-5430, fax (513) 556-1522, Stephen.Clarson@uc.edu

The Polymer Science of Everyday Things. A. B. Salamone, (561) 866-0930, ABSalamone@aol.com

Program Chair: T. Emrick, (413) 577-1613, fax (413) 545-0082, tsemrick@mail.pse.umass.edu

Abstracts due March 18.

Every submission to PMSE requires a preprint. You may download a preprint template at http://membership.acs.org/P/PMSE/meetings/authinst.html.

Actuator- & Stimuli-Responsive Polymer Materials & Composites. S. Gong, (414) 229-5946, sgong@uwm.edu

Efficiency, Lifetime & Reliability Issues in Organic Semiconductor & Photovoltaic Devices. D. M. DeLongchamp, (301) 975-5599, dean.delongchamp@nist.gov; R. J. Kline, (301) 975-4356, joe.kline@nist.gov; M. Heeney

General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. T. S. Emrick

Hybrid Soft Materials of Natural & Synthetic Polymers. T. Xu, (510) 642-1632, tingxu@berkeley.edu; D. A. Savin, (802) 656-0276, daniel.savin@uvm.edu

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. T. S. Emrick

Porous Polymers. M. Silverstein, 972-4-829-4582, fax 972-4-829-5677, micheals@technion.ac.il; N. R. Cameron, 44-191-3342008, fax 44-191-3844737, n.r.cameron@durham.ac.uk; M. A. Hillmyer, (612) 625-7834, hillmyer@chem.umn.edu; N. B. McKeown 44-0-2920-875851, fax 44-0-2920-874030, mckeownnb@cardiff.ac.uk

Roy W. Tess Award Symp. T. Provder, (440) 235-3680, fax (440) 610-4809, tprovder@att.net

Small-Angle Neutron Scattering from Polymers & Complex Fluids. B. Hammouda, (301) 975-3961, hammouda@nist.gov

Program Chair: R. D. Libby, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

Chemistry, Sustainability, & Diversity: Global Imperatives. (Cosponsored with JSD.) M. G. Rosenthal, (614) 447-3600, mrosenthal@cas.org

Effective Government Relations. (Cosponsored with CEPA.) D. J. Chesney, (906) 370-7405, fax (906) 487-2061, djchesne@mtu.edu

Will not meet in Washington, D.C.

Program Chairs: J. E. Sabol, (262) 498-8005; J. H. Lauterbach, (478) 474-8818, fax (478) 474-0117, john@lauterbachandassociates.com

Abstracts due March 16.

Best Practices for Entrepreneurs. G. Arnold, (410) 312-6725, fax (410) 381-6430, garnold@milesstockbridge.com

Chemical & Technology Import-Export Regulations, Issues & Security Challenges. (Cosponsored with BMGT.) J. E. Sabol

Chemical Health, Safety, & Security Practices for Small Businesses. (Cosponsored with CHAS.) J. E. Sabol; D. M. Decker, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu

Global Harmonization of Safety Challenges Facing the Chemical Industry. (Cosponsored with BMGT and CHAS.) J. E. Sabol; L. M. Stroud, (919) 881-0282, fax 919 789 4477, LMStroud@aol.com; J. L. Bryant, (509) 375-3765, fax (509) 375-5921, janetlbryant@pnl.gov

Leveraging the Internet To Advance Your Position in the Market. (Cosponsored with BMGT and CINF.) J. E. Sabol

The Best Practices of Starting a Chemical Business From Last Century that Remain Valuable Today. (Cosponsored with HIST.) J. E. Sabol

True Stories from Chemical Entrepreneurs. G. Arnold

Update on Technology Transfer. D. Deutsch, (718) 961-8958, fax (775) 254-6963, DavidDee@mac.com; G. Arnold

Abstracts due March 16.

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

Program Chair: J. M. Iriarte-Gross, (615) 904-8253, fax (615) 898-5182, jiriarte@mtsu.edu

Abstracts due March 16.

The Merck Index Women in Chemistry. M. J. O'Neil, (732) 594-4548, maryadele_oneil@merck.com

The Merck Index Women in Chemistry Award Symp. M. J. O'Neil

Program Chair: K. Moss, (571) 272-8267, fax (571) 273-8267, keri.moss@gmail.com