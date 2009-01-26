Fall 2009 ACS National Meeting

Note: Contact information for program chairs and symposium organizers is indicated only once in each listing.
THE PRELIMINARY PROGRAM for the meeting in Washington, D.C., will be published in the June 22 issue of C&EN; information about the technical program will be in the July 27 issue.
Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposal abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD, if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chair that approval has been obtained or is expected.
ACS's Online Abstract Submittal System (OASYS) opened on Jan. 19 for Washington, D.C., abstracts. Please visit OASYS at oasys.acs.org.
Program Chair: M. Appell, (309) 681-6249, fax (309) 681-6689, michael.appell@ars.usda.gov
Abstracts due March 16.
AGFD Division Award Symp. D. K. Weerasinghe, (914) 742-4917, dkweerasinghe@worldnet.att.net
Bioactives: New Production Technologies. A. M. Rimando, (662) 915-1037, fax (662) 915-1035, agnes.rimando@ars.usda.gov; C. Frankfater, (504) 284-4476, Cheryl.Frankfater@ars.usda.gov
Botanicals & Personal Care Products. F. Shahidi, (709) 737-8552, fshahidi@mun.ca
Controlling Maillard Pathways To Generate Flavors. D. S. Mottram, 44-118-378-8712, d.s.mottram@reading.ac.uk; A. J. Taylor, 44-115-951-6144, fax 44-115-951-6154, andy.taylor@nottingham.ac.uk
Food Texture. M. H. Tunick, (215) 233-6454, fax (215) 233-6795, Michael.Tunick@ars.usda.gov; M. Drake, mdrake@unity.ncsu.edu
Fungal Genomics. R. Proctor, (309) 681-6380, robert.proctor@ars.usda.gov
General Papers. M. Appell
General Posters. A. E. Mitchell, (530) 752-5095, aemitchell@ucdavis.edu
Global Challenges in Food Analysis. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) G. O. Noonan, (301) 436-2250, Gregory.Noonan@fda.hhs.gov; L. S. de Jager, (301) 436-2555, fax (301) 436-2634, ldejager@cfsan.fda.gov
Globalization of Food. M. Phillips, (610) 361-1031, fax (610) 358-9248, Editor37@comcast.net; S. J. Risch, (517) 339-1715, sjrisch@sbcglobal.net
New Structure, Properties & Applications of Food-Relevant Biopolymers. Q. Huang, (732) 932-7193, fax (732) 932-6776, qhuang@aesop.rutgers.edu
Process & Stress-Induced Changes in Phytochemicals. F. Shahidi
Volatile Sulfur Compounds. M. Qian, (541) 737-9114, fax (541) 737-1877, michael.qian@oregonstate.edu; X. Fan, (215) 836-3785, fax (215) 233-6445, xuetong.fan@ars.usda.gov; K. Mahattanatawee, (662) 867-8082, fax (662) 867-8082, kanjana@siam.edu
Young Scientist Award Symp. C. J. Brine, (609) 924-3819, brinec11@verizon.net
Program Chairs: E. L. Arthur, (913) 433-5328, fax (913) 433-5389, ellen.arthur@bayercropscience.com; K. L. Armbrust, (662) 325-3324, fax (662) 325-7807, armbrust@mscl.msstate.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Advancements in Geospatial Risk Assessment & Techniques. G. G. Hoogeweg, (703) 777-0005, fax (703) 777-0767, hoogewegg@waterborne-env.com
Advances in Biofuels & Bioproducts: Life-Cycle Analysis & Sustainability. C. J. Hapeman, (301) 504-6451, fax (301) 504-5048, hapemanc@ba.ars.usda.gov; J. H. Massey, (662) 325-4725, fax (662) 325-8742, jmassey@pss.msstate.edu; J. N. Seiber, (510) 559-5600, fax (510) 559-5963, James.Seiber@ars.usda.gov; L. Schwartz, (302) 451-5842, liliana.schwartz@usa.dupont.com; T. D. Spittler, (315) 787-2283, fax (315) 787-2397, tds2@cornell.edu
Agricultural Research in Australia: Critical Issues Leading Up to the 12th IUPAC Intl. Congress on Pesticide Chemistry in Melbourne. R. Hill, 61-2-9490-5076, fax 61-2-9490-5010, ron.hill@csiro.au; L. L. McConnell, (301) 504-6298, fax (301) 504-5048, mcconnel@ba.ars.usda.gov; K. D. Racke, (317) 337-4654, fax (317) 337-4649, kracke@dow.com
AGRO Education Awards for Undergraduate & Graduate Student Travel: Research Poster Presentations. J. Johnston, (202) 365-7175, John.Johnston@fsis.usda.gov
AGRO New Investigator Award. A. S. Felsot, (509) 372-7365, fax (509) 372-7460, afelsot@tricity.wsu.edu
Agrochemical Residue & Metabolism Chemistry. T. Wehner, (732) 729-5713, Teresa.Wehner@merial.com; J. J. Johnston, (970) 266-6082, fax (970) 266-6063, john.j.johnston@aphis.usda.gov; D. J. Smith, (701) 239-1238, david.j.smith@ars.usda.gov
Application of Natural Products in Organic Farming. K. Chauhan, (301) 504-5166, Kamal.Chauhan@ars.usda.gov
Biotechnology Risk Assessment: Minding & Managing the Threats. S. Ripp, (865) 974-9605, fax (865) 974-8086, saripp@utk.edu
Bound Residues & Their Potential Impacts. S. Mislankar, (913) 433-5491, suresh.mislankar@bayercropscience.com
Catfish Aquaculture: Producing a Safe, Delicious & Nutritious Food for Consumers. J. Johnston; K. L. Armbrust
Challenges & Initiatives in Harmonizing Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) across the World. J. F. Sandahl, (202) 720-0126, Jason.Sandahl@fas.usda.gov; C. J. Peterson, (662) 325-0199, fax (662) 325-6645, cjpeterson@fs.fed.us; K. D. Racke; J. Callahan, j_callahan@acs.org
Chemical Use in Urban Environments. S. H. Jackson, (919) 547-2349, scott.jackson@basf.com; P. Hendley, (336) 632-6112, paul.hendley@syngenta.com; J. H. Massey
Ecological Exposure for Atrazine in Midwest Streams. P. Hendley
Government Collaborative Studies: Research & Regulations. J. M. Van Emon, (702) 798-2154, fax (702) 798-2243, vanemon.jeanette@epa.gov
Insect Management in Medical, Veterinary & Urban Settings. D. Strickman, (301) 504-5771, daniel.strickman@ars.usda.gov; S. Cope, (301) 295-8306, stanton.cope@osd.mil; S. O. Duke (662) 915-1036, sduke@olemiss.edu
Intl. Award for Research in Agrochemicals in Honor of Dr. R. Donald Wauchope. A. S. Felsot
Lawrence A. Burns Memorial Symp. on Advances in Environmental Modeling of Pesticides. T. S. Ramanarayanan, (913) 433-5489, fax (913) 433-5450, Tharacad.Ramanarayanan@bayercropscience.com; R. D. Parker, (703) 305-5505, fax (703) 305-6309, parker.ronald@epa.gov
Managing Agricultural Emissions. L. L. McConnell, (301) 504-6298, fax (301) 504-5048, Laura.McConnell@ars.usda.gov; C. J. Hapeman, (301) 504-6511, fax (301) 504-5048, Cathleen.Hapeman@ars.usda.gov; S. L. Trabue, (515) 294-0201, fax (515) 294-1209, trabue@nsric.ars.usda.gov; S. R. Yates, (951) 369-4803, fax (951) 342-4964, Syates@ussl.ars.usda.gov
New Developments & Issues in Agrochemical Sciences. E. L. Arthur
Nondietary Human Exposure & Risk Assessment. M. E. Krolski, (913) 433-5317, mike.krolski@bayercropscience.com; C. Lunchick, (919) 549-2986, curt.lunchick@bayercropscience.com
Organic Phosphate Transport, Fate & Impact on the Chesapeake Bay. W. F. Schmidt, (301) 504-6765, walter.schmidt@ars.usda.gov; L. Heighton, (301) 405-7022, heighton@umd.edu
Recent Developments in Invertebrate & Vertebrate Repellents. G. E. Paluch, (515) 294-9823, fax (515) 294-4757, gre@iastate.edu; J. R. Coats, (515) 294-4776, fax (515) 294-4757, jcoats@iastate.edu; J. Johnston
Sterling B. Hendricks Memorial Lectureship. (Cosponsored with AGFD.) J. N. Seiber; M. H. Tunick, (215) 233-6454, fax (215) 233-6795, Michael.Tunick@ars.usda.gov
Program Chair: D. J. Phillips, (508) 482-2860, dorothy_j_phillips@waters.com
Abstracts due March 16.
ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry: Symp. in Honor of Peter Carr: Theory Guides, Experiment Decides: Theory & Practice in Modern Separation Science. M. F. Vitha, (515) 271-2596, fax (515) 271-1928, mark.vitha@drake.edu; S. G. Weber, sweber+@pitt.edu
ACS Award in Chromatography: Symp. in Honor of Nobuo Tanaka. K. Otsuka, 81-75-383-2447, fax 81-75-383-2450, otsuka@mbox.kudpc.kyoto-u.ac.jp
Advance Analytical Techniques & Technologies for the Characterization of Biotherapeutics. J. C. Gebler, John_Gebler@waters.com
Analytical Challenges in Food Analysis. (Cosponsored with AGFD.) L. Dejager, (301) 436-2555, lowri.dejager@fda.hhs.gov; G. O. Noonan, (301) 436-2250, Gregory.Noonan@fda.hhs.gov
ANYL Arthur F. Findeis Award for Achievements by a Young Analytical Scientist.
ANYL Award in Chemical Instrumentation.
ANYL Award in Electrochemistry.
ANYL Award in Spectrochemical Analysis.
ANYL Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Analytical Chemistry.
ANYL J. Calvin Giddings Award for Excellence in Education.
Biological Applications of Nonlinear Optical Imaging & Spectroscopy. (Cosponsored with COLL and PHYS.) J-X. Cheng, (765) 494-4335, fax (765) 496 1912, jcheng@purdue.edu; G. J. Simpson, (765) 496-3054, fax (765) 494-0239, gsimpson@purdue.edu
General Posters. S. Lunte, (785) 864-3811, slunte@ku.edu
High-Resolution Liquid Chromatography. R. S. Plumb, (508) 482-3610, fax (508) 482-3085, Rob_Plumb@waters.com
Objectives & Focus of Mass Spectrometry Research Centers. C. E. Costello, (617) 638-6490, fax (617) 638-6491, cecmsms@bu.edu
Rapid Characterization of Microorganisms by Mass Spectrometry. C. Fenselau, (301) 405-8616, fenselau@umd.edu; P. A. Demirev, (443) 778-7712, fax (443) 778-6904, plamen.demirev@jhuapl.edu
Program Chairs: H. Zhao, (217) 333-2631, fax (217) 333-5052, zhao5@uiuc.edu; A. Velayudhan, ajoy.velayudhan@talecris.com
Abstracts due March 16.
Biophysical & Biomolecular Processes.
Downstream Processes.
Upstream Processes.
Program Chair: S. Walker, (617) 432-5488, suzanne_walker@hms.harvard.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Frontiers in Chemical Biology.
Frontiers in Protein Science & Enzymology.
Goodman Award Symp.
Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lectureship.
Lilly Award Symp. S. K. Silverman, (217) 244-4489, fax (217) 244-8024, scott@scs.uiuc.edu
Macromolecular Machines. D. E. Kahne, (617) 496-0214, fax (617) 496-0215, kahne@chemistry.harvard.edu
Mass Spec-Based Proteomics. N. L. Kelleher, (217) 244-3927, kelleher@scs.uiuc.edu
Mechanistic Enzymology. J. P. Klinman, (510) 642-2668, klinman@berkeley.edu
Natural Products. C. T. Walsh, (617) 432-1715, christopher_walsh@hms.harvard.edu
Pfizer Award Symp.: Chemical Synthetic Biology. V. W. Cornish, (212) 854-5209, fax (212) 932-1289, vc114@columbia.edu
Repligen Award Symp. F. M. Raushel, (979) 845-3373, raushel@mail.chem.tamu.edu
Seeing Inside Cells. A. Schepartz, (203) 432-5094, fax (203) 432-3486, alanna.schepartz@yale.edu
Program Chair: M. L. Hurrey, (617) 444-6165, Michael_Hurrey@vrtx.com
Abstracts due March 16.
Henry Whalen Jr. Award Symp. J. L. Bryant, (509) 375-3765, fax (509) 375-5921, janetlbryant@pnl.gov; M. L. Hurrey
Starting an Angel Network Using Alumni To Fund University Entrepreneurs.
The Effect of Globalization on the Worldwide Chemical Enterprise. (Cosponsored with PROF and IAC.) A. V. A. Lombard, (612) 309-0971, anthonie.lombard@ecolab.com; M. L. Hurrey
Program Chair: T. L. Lowary, (780) 492-1861, fax (780) 492-7705, tlowary@ualberta.ca
Abstracts due March 16.
General Papers. T. L. Lowary
General Posters. T. L. Lowary
Glycobiology. J. J. Barchi Jr., (301) 846-5905, fax (301) 846-6033, barchi@helix.nih.gov
RNA Targeting. M. Manoharan, (617) 551-8319, mmanoharan@alnylam.com; D. H. Appella, (301) 451-1052, appellad@niddk.nih.gov
Synthetic Carbohydrate Chemistry. T. L. Lowary; A. V. Demchenko, (314) 516-7995, demchenkoa@umsl.edu
Wolfrom, Isbell New Investigator Awards Symp. G. Eggleston, (504) 286-4446, fax (504) 286-4367, gillian@srrc.ars.usda.gov
Program Chair: B. Zhou, (609) 394-3102, ext. 211, bzhou@headwaters.com
Abstracts due March 16.
Catalyst Characterization.
Electrocatalysis.
Novel Catalyst Materials.
Selective Oxidation.
Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; J. E. Lewis, (813) 974-1286, fax (813) 974-3203, jlewis@cas.usf.edu; T. A. Miller, (860) 486-3052, fax (860) 486-2981, tyson.miller@uconn.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
ACS Exams 75th Anniversary & the State of Assessment in the 21st Century. T. Holme, (515) 294-5938, taholme@iastate.edu; K. Murphy, (414) 229-4468, fax (414) 229-5530, kmurphy@uwm.edu
Bridging the Gap: Building Collaborations with High School Chemistry Clubs. C. V. Gauthier, (863) 680-4320, fax (863) 680-3970, cgauthier@flsouthern.edu; G. Sellers, (863) 258-0761, georges1524@gmail.com
Chemistry as a Second Language: Chemical Education in a Globalized Society. C. Flener, (217) 333-3015, flener@uiuc.edu
Enhancing Diversity at the Graduate & Postdoctoral Levels. M. L. Grunert, (317) 403-9075, mgrunert@purdue.edu; S. Watt, (734) 615-6628, shwatt@umich.edu
Examining Factors that Promote Equity Among High School Students Chemistry Achievement & Teachers' Chemical Knowledge & Pedagogical Content Knowledge. K. Scantlebury, (302) 831- 4546, fax (302) 831-6335, kscantle@udel.edu
General Papers. S. S. Hunnicutt, (804) 827-0531, fax (804) 828-8599, sshunnic@vcu.edu
General Posters.
High School Program. E. Pisciotta, (301) 253-7030, fax (301) 253-7046, Elena_S_Pisciotta@mcpsmd.org
Inquiry Materials Developed by or for Teachers. D. G. Herrington, (616) 331-3809, fax (616) 331-3230, herringd@gvsu.edu; E. J. Yezierski, (616) 331-3808, fax (616) 331-3230, yezierse@gvsu.edu
NSF-Catalyzed Innovations in the Undergraduate Curriculum. R. K. Boggess, (540) 831-5422, fax (540) 831-6615, rboggess@radford.edu; C. Burkhardt, (540) 831-5661, fax (540) 831-6615, caburkha@radford.edu
Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL). R. S. Moog, (717) 291-3804, fax (717) 291-4343, rick.moog@fandm.edu
Research in Chemical Education. D. Wink, (312) 413-7383, fax (312) 996-0431, dwink@uic.edu; D. Nutbrown, (814) 641-3718, nutbrown@juniata.edu
Research on Children Learning Chemistry. D. Venezky, (703) 360-3065, dvenez@cox.net
Science Writing Heuristic in Laboratory Instruction. T. J. Greenbowe, (515) 294-4050, fax (512) 294-0105, tgreenbo@iastate.edu; D. I. Del Carlo, (319) 273-3296, dawn.delcarlo@uni.edu; K. A. Burke, (515) 294-7718, fax (515) 294-0105, kbrk@iastate.edu
Successful Student Chapter Posters. N. Bakowski, (202) 872-6166, n_bakowski@acs.org
Sustainability in the Chemistry Curriculum: What, Why, Now & How. C. Middlecamp, (608) 263-5647, chmiddle@wisc.edu
Symp. Honoring John & Elizabeth Moore for their Leadership of the Journal of Chemical Education from 1996–2009. N. J. Pienta, (319) 335-1309, fax (319) 335-1270, norbert-pienta@uiowa.edu; D. Bunce, (202) 319-5390, fax (202) 319-5381, Bunce@cua.edu
Symp. in Honor of Dwaine Eubanks: ACS Exams. T. Holme; M. M. Cooper, (864) 656-2573, fax (864) 656-6613, cmelani@clemson.edu
Technology To Enhance Learning in Organic Chemistry. J. Wackerly, (413) 748-3382, jwwacker@colby.edu
Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Bakowski
Using JCE & ChemEdDL Material in Introductory Courses. N. J. Pienta
Using Social Networking Tools To Teach Chemistry. L. Pence, (860) 768-4356, fax (860) 768-4540, Lpence@mail.hart ford.edu; H. E. Pence, (860) 768-4356, pencehe@oneonta.edu
Visualization in Chemical Education. R. M. Kelly, (408) 924-4940, fax (408) 924-4945, rkelly@science.sjsu.edu
Volunteers & Their Impact on K–12 Science Education. D. Venezky
Program Chair: D. M. Decker, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Chemical Health & Safety: Invited Poster Session. D. M. Decker
Hazardous Waste Regulatory Relief for Academic Institutions. S. Wawzyniecki Jr., (860) 486-1110, fax (860) 486-1106, stefan.w@uconn.edu
New Initiatives in Sustainable Laboratory Ventilation. R. Stuart, (802) 656-5403, fax (802) 656-5407, rstuart@esf.uvm.edu
Schools Chemical Cleanout Campaign (SC3). (Cosponsored with CHED and SCHB.) R. Phifer, (610) 696-9220, fax (610) 344-7519, rphifer@glasmesh.com
Program Chair: R. Guha, (814) 404-5449, rguha@indiana.edu
Abstracts due March 20.
Chemical Text Mining & Public Molecular Databases. A. Tropsha, (919) 966-2955, fax (919) 966-0204, alex_tropsha@unc.edu; A. J. Williams (919) 341-8375, tony@chemspider.com
Copyright & Author Rights. A. B. Twiss-Brooks, (773) 702-8777, fax (773) 702-7429, atbrooks@uchicago.edu; L. R. Solla, (607) 255-1361, fax (607) 255-5288, lrm1@cornell.edu
Copyright Education in Academia. L. R. Solla; A. B. Twiss-Brooks
Developments in Online Journals. B. A. Vickery, 44-20-7631-9177, bryan.vickery@chemistrycentral.com
Federated Search. W. A. Warr, 44-1477-533837, fax 44-1477-533837, wendy@warr.com
Herman Skolnik Award Symp. Y. C. Martin, fax (847) 937-2625, yvonnecmartin@comcast.net
Impact of Patent Regulations on Innovation in the Biotech, Pharma & Chemical Industries. P. J. Scott, (860) 441-3780, fax (860) 715-7353, Pamela.J.Scott@pfizer.com
IP Education. L. R. Solla, A. B. Twiss-Brooks, P. J. Scott
Program Chair: K. Hayslip, (513) 634-9729, fax (513) 634-9944, hayslip.kl@pg.com
Abstracts due March 16.
General Papers. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Program Chair: K. Mitra, (732) 594-3944, kaushik_mitra@merck.com
Abstracts due March 16.
Advances in Aquatic Toxicology: Alternative Nontraditional Endpoints.
DNA Adducts & Human Health.
Drug-Induced Mitochondrial Dysfunction & Human Disease: New Insights & Applications.
Founders' Award.
General Papers.
General Posters.
Human Drug Metabolites in Safety Testing: Guidelines & Strategies.
Platinum-Based Chemotherapeutics: New Approaches for Cancer Treatment.
Young Investigators. S. J. Sturla, (612) 626-0496, sturl002@umn.edu
Program Chairs: X. Pillai, (312) 616-5600, fax (312) 616-5700, xpillai@leydig.com; A. I. Ahmed, (202) 408-4000, fax (202) 408-4400, ali.ahmed@finnegan.com
Abstracts due March 16.
The Many Faces of CHAL: Where Chemistry Meets the Law. A. I. Ahmed
Program Chair: J. Texter, jtexter@emich.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Science. R. Nagarajan, (508) 233-6445, fax (508) 233-4469, Ramanathan.Nagarajan@us.army.mil
Program Chairs: J. D. Madura, (412) 396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, (517) 639-0684, emilio.esposito@gmail.com; A. E. Roitberg, (352) 392-6972, fax (352) 392-8722, roitberg@ufl.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. C. L. Simmerling, (631) 632-1336, fax (631) 632-7960, carlos.simmerling@sunysb.edu
Computational Chemistry in the Discovery & Development of Novel Anti-Infective Agents. (Cosponsored with CINF.) G. S. Weston, (210) 883-1072, fax (210) 822-1516, weston@uiwtx.edu; R. J. Czerminski, (781) 839-4304, ryszard.czerminski@astrazeneca.com; J. I. Manchester, (781) 839-4844, John.Manchester@astrazeneca.com
Drug Discovery. I. Visiers, (617) 444-1365, Irache.Visiers@mpi.com
Emerging Technologies. C. M. Breneman, (518) 276-2678, fax (518) 276-4887, brenec@rpi.edu
Hewlett-Packard Scholar Awards. C. L. Simmerling
Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito
Molecular Visualization. E. X. Esposito
Poster Session. E. X. Esposito
Protein Dynamics & Function. H-X. Zhou, (850) 645-1336, fax (850) 644-7244, zhou@sb.fsu.edu; G. Hummer, (301) 402-6290, fax (301) 496-0825, Gerhard.Hummer@nih.gov
Quantum Chemistry. A. E. Roitberg
Simulation of (Bio)Organic-Inorganic Interfaces & Nanostructures Using MD, MC & Multiscale Approaches. (Cosponsored with PMSE.) H. Heinz, (330) 972-7467, fax (330) 258-2339, hendrik.heinz@uakron.edu,
Structure-Activity Relationship Knowledgebases. E. Bolton, (540) 451-1811, fax (301) 480-4559, bolton@ncbi.nlm.nih.gov; S. Senger, stefan.x.senger@gsk.com
The Role of Quantum Chemistry in Chemical Biology & Medicinal Chemistry. A. M. Ferreira, (901) 495-4624, Antonio.Ferreira@stjude.org
Program Chair: D. D. Dionysiou, (513) 556-0724, fax (513) 556-2599, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Advances in Analytical Chemistry for Environmental Applications. T. Jones-Lepp, (702) 798-2144, jones-lepp.tammy@epamail.epa.gov
Biological Detection & Surface Sampling for Biodefense. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) J. B. Morrow, (301) 975-6722, jmorrow@nist.gov; J. A. Rosati, (919) 541-9429, Rosati.Jacky@epamail.epa.gov; M. G. Davenport, (202) 254-6093, Matthew.Davenport@dhs.gov
C. Ellen Gonter Awards. (Cosponsored with YCC.) T. A. Anderson, (806) 885-4567, fax (806) 885-4577, todd.anderson@tiehh.ttu.edu
Emerging Contaminants: Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products & Organohalogens in Wastewater & Municipal Biosolids. R. Halden, (480) 727-0893, fax (480) 727-0889, Halden@asu.edu
Emerging Environmental Technologies toward a Cleaner & Sustainable Society. V. Shah, (631) 244-3339, ShahV@dowling.edu; P. Bishop, (703) 292-2161, fax (703) 292-9098, pbishop@nsf.gov
Environmental Science & Technology: A Tribute To William "Bill" Glaze. J. L. Gardea-Torresdey, (915) 747-5359, fax (915) 747-5748, jgardea@utep.edu
General Papers. D. D. Dionysiou
Program Chair: V. A. Petrov, (302) 695-1958, Viacheslav.A.Petrov@usa.dupont.com
Abstracts due March 16.
Fluorine Effects of the Phenomenon of Self-Disproportionation of Enantiomers. V. A. Soloshonok, (405) 325-8279, fax (405) 325-6111, vadim@ou.edu; G. Butler, (803) 739-8800, gbutler@oakwoodchemical.com
Program Chair: A. M. Herring, (303) 384-2082, fax (303) 273-3730, aherring@mines.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Advances in CO2 Conversion & Utilization. Y. H. Hu, (906) 487-2261, yunhangh@mtu.edu
Biological & Enzymatic Fuel Cells. S. Calabrese-Barton, (517) 355-0222, scb@msu.edu
Chemistry of Renewable Fuels & Chemicals. A. M. Herring; P. F. Britt, (865) 574-4986, fax (865) 576-4902, brittpf@ornl.gov; A. C. Buchanan III, (865) 576-2168, fax (865) 576-7956, buchananac@ornl.gov
Computational Methods & Modeling in Fuel Chemistry. D. T. Daly, (205) 348-3502, fax (205) 348-3510, dandaly@ua.edu
Energy & Globalization. (Cosponsored with PETR.) A. M. Herring; K. Fjare, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com
Fuel Cell Chemistry & Operation. V. Ramani, ramani@iit.edu; N. L. Garland, (202) 586-5673, fax (202) 586-9811, nancy.garland@ee.doe.gov; P. F. Mutolo, (607) 255-4928, fax (607) 255-4137, pfm2@cornell.edu; A. M. Fisher, (916) 673-3403, fax (916) 608-9017, AFisher@jadoopower.com
Fuel Processing for Fuel Cells. C. Song, (814) 863-4466, fax (814) 865-3573, csong@psu.edu; D. Hoffman (703) 696-0614, Donald_Hoffman@onr.navy.mil
General Papers in Fuel & Energy Chemistry. A. M. Herring
Hydrogen Storage. T. Autrey, (509) 375-3792, tom.autrey@pnl.gov; D. A. Dixon, (205) 348-8441, fax (205) 348-9104, dadixon@bama.ua.edu
Renewable Energy & Water. K. Ro, (843) 669-5203, ext. 107, kyoung@florence.ars.usda.gov; D. Mahajan, (631) 344-4985, fax (631) 344-7905, dmahajan@bnl.gov; K. Stone, (843) 669-5203, Kenneth.Stone@usda.ars.gov
Thermal, Photochemical & Photovoltaic Solar Energy Production. E. J. Bain, 44-1224-274170, euan.bain@abdn.ac.uk
Program Chair: L. E. Katz, (512) 471-4244, lynnkatz@mail.utexas.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
General Geochemistry Papers. L. E. Katz
Mercury Biogeochemistry in Stream Sediment Systems. S. C. Brooks, (865) 574-6398, fax (865) 576-8646, brookssc@ornl.gov
Metal Availability & Mobility in Sediments. D. D. Reible, (512) 471-4642, reible@mail.utexas.edu
The Impact of NOM on the Biogeochemistry of Emerging Contaminants. Y-P. Chin, (614) 292-6953, fax (614) 292-7688, yo@geology.ohio-state.edu
Program Chair: S. C. Rasmussen, (701) 231-8747, fax (701) 231-8831, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu
Abstracts due March 27.
Classic Books in Chemistry VI: The Language of Chemistry. (Cosponsored with CINF.) J. J. Bohning, (610) 758-3582, fax (610) 758-6536, jjba@lehigh.edu
General Papers.
The Heritage of Chemistry: A Symp. To Honor Arnold Thackray. J. I. Seeman, (804) 484-1629, jseeman@richmond.edu
Program Chair: J. T. Ciszewski, (513) 569-7380, Ciszewski.Jim@epamail.epa.gov
Abstracts due March 16.
eFactor Reduction in Pharmaceutical Chemical Processing.
General Papers. J. T. Ciszewski
General Posters. J. T. Ciszewski
Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Division Annual Student Poster Session.
New Applications of Solid-Phase Adsorbents. E. Rosenberg, (406) 243-2592, fax (406) 243-2592, edward.rosenberg@mso.umt.edu
Program Chairs: B. T. Donovan-Merkert, (704) 687-4436, fax (704) 687-3151, bdonovan@uncc.edu; D. C. Crans, (970) 491-7635, crans@lamar.colostate.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes & Coenzymes. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Coordination Chemistry: Characterization & Applications. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Electrochemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Environmental Aspects of Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
ExxonMobil Solid-State Chemistry Faculty Fellow Award Symp. B. A. Reisner, (540) 568-3460, reisneba@jmu.edu
General Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Inorganic Catalysts. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Inorganic Nanoscience Award.
Lanthanide & Actinide Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Main-Group Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Materials Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
Nanoscience. (Oral & Poster Submissions.)
On the Mechanisms of Formation of Nanoparticles. D. E. Nikles, (205) 348-9267, fax (205) 348-2346, dnikles@mint.ua.edu; G. B. Thompson, gthompson@eng.ua.edu
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Organometallic Chemistry: General. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis & Characterization. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) B. T. Donovan-Merkert
Sensing & Destroying Chemical Warfare Agents & Pesticides. D. Atwood, (859) 257-7304, Datwood@uky.edu; D. J. Williams, (770) 423-6174, dwilliam@kennesaw.edu; D. McGarvey, (410) 436-1713, fax (410) 436-7317, davidmcgarvey@yahoo.com
Synthesis & Applications of Intermetallic Compounds. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) J. Y. Chan, (225) 578-2695, jchan@lsu.edu; R. E. Schaak, (814) 865-8600, schaak@chem.psu.edu; A. M. Guloy Houston, (713) 743-2792, fax (713) 743-2787, aguloy@uh.edu
The New Faces of Biomimetic Coordination Chemistry. P. L. Holland, (585) 273-3092, holland@chem.rochester.edu
Young Investigator Symp. S. M. Kauzlarich, (530) 752-5157, fax (530) 752-8995, smkauzlarich@ucdavis.edu
Program Chair: J. Zablocki, (650) 384-8547, jeff.zablocki@cvt.com
Abstracts due March 16.
Allosteric Approaches to Drug Discovery. S. Kuduk, (215) 652-5147, fax (215) 652-3971, scott_d_kuduk@merck.com; C. W. Lindsley, (615) 322-8700, craig.lindsley@vanderbilt.edu
Experimental & Theoretical Progress in Unraveling the Detailed Energetics of Drug-Receptor Binding. D. G. Hangauer, (716) 645-6299, dhangauer@kinexpharma.com
Joint Chinese & American Symp. on Hot Topics in Medicinal Chemistry. J. Zablocki
Macrocyclization as a Tool in Drug Design. P. Scola, (203) 677-6693, paul.scola@bms.com
MEDI Awards Session: Graduate Students, Dave Robertson & Robert Scarborough Awards.
MEDI General Oral Session. J. Zablocki
MEDI Poster Session. J. Zablocki
Novel Approaches To Fine Tune AntiCancer Drugs To Achieve Acceptable Clinical Outcomes. J. Zablocki
Novel Therapeutics for the Treatment of Insomnia. R. A. Fecik, (612) 624-9919, fax (612) 624-0139, fecik001@umn.edu
Phosphatases & Kinases: They Are Not Just for Oncology Anymore. J. E. Macor, (203) 677-7092, john.macor@bms.com; F. G. Salituro, Frank_Salituro@agios.com
Poly(ADP-ribose)polymerase (PARP) inhibitors. P. Jones, 39-06-910-93-559, philip_jones@merck.com
Recent Advances in Inflammation & Immunology Therapies. F. G. Salituro, (484) 865-2008, salituf@wyeth.com
Recent Innovations in the Development of Enzyme Activators as Potential Therapeutic Agents. F. Wu, (203) 791-6317, frank.wu@boehringer-ingelheim.com
RNA & Targeted Control of Gene Expression. K. Morris, (858) 784-9949, fax (858) 784-2131, kmorris@scripps.edu
Program Chair: M. A. Stoyer, (925) 423-3079, mastoyer@llnl.gov
Abstracts due March 16.
Actinide Chemistry.
Graduate Student Symp. B. A. Powell, (864) 656-1004, bpowell@clemson.edu; C. Andreoiu, (778) 782-3946, fax (778) 782-3765, corina_andreoiu@sfu.ca
Molecular Imaging. (Cosponsored with INOR.) A. B. Packard, (617) 355-7539, fax (617) 730-0619, alan.packard@childrens.harvard.edu
Nuclear Chemistry in Neutrino Research. R. L. Hahn, (631) 344-4337, fax (631) 344-5815, hahn1@bnl.gov; M. Yeh, (631) 344-2870, fax (631) 344-5815, yeh@bnl.gov
Nuclear Chemistry Infrastructure. J. C. Bryan, (608) 785-8271, bryan.jeff@uwlax.edu
Nuclear Diagnostics in Fusion Energy Research. T. C. Sangster, csan@lle.rochester.edu; M. A. Stoyer
Nuclear Energy & the Environment. C. M. Wai, (208) 885-6787, fax (208) 885-6173, cwai@uidaho.edu; L. Rao, (510) 486-5427, LRao@lbl.gov; B. J. Mincher, (208) 533-4449, fax (208) 533-4207, bruce.mincher@inl.gov; M. J. Lambregts, (208) 533-7051, fax (208) 533-7755, Marsha.Lambregts@inl.gov
Radioactive Nuclear Beams: Symp. in Honor of P. Jeffrey Hay. A. Clark, (509) 335-3362, auclark@wsu.edu
Program Chairs: S. M. Sieburth, (215) 204-3037, fax (215) 204-1532, scott.sieburth@temple.edu; A. F. Abdel-Magid, (215) 913-7202, afmagid@comcast.net
Abstracts due March 13.
Arthur C. Cope & Arthur C. Cope Scholars Award Symp. S. M. Sieburth
Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Biologically Related Molecules & Processes. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Enantiomer Self-Disproportionation. V. A. Soloshonok, (405) 325-8279, fax (405) 325-6111, vadim@ou.edu
Halogen Bonding: A World Parallel To Hydrogen Bonding. G. Resnati, 39-022399-3032, fax 39-022399-3080, giuseppe.resnati@polimi.it; P. Metrangolo, 39-02-2399-3041, pierangelo.metrangolo @polimi.it
Heterocycles & Aromatics. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Material, Devices & Switches. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
New Reactions & Methodology. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Targeted Toxins as Anticancer Agents. S. V. Malhotra, (301) 846-5141, malhotrasa@mail.nih.gov
Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award Symp. M. E. Hoke, (732) 274-4172, fax (732) 274-4505, HOKEM@wyeth.com
Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Chemistry. S. S. Hall, (973) 353-5068, stanhall@rutgers.edu
Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. M. Sieburth; A. F. Abdel-Magid
Young Academic Investigators. H. M. L. Davies, (716) 645-6800, ext. 2186, fax (716) 645-6547, hdavies@acsu.buffalo.edu; L. McElwee-White, (352) 392-8768, fax (392) 846-0296, lmwhite@chem.ufl.edu
Young Industrial Investigators. D. M. Huryn, huryn@sas.upenn.edu
Program Chair: K. Fjare, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com
Abstracts due March 23.
5th Intl. Symp. on Hydrotreating/Hydrocracking Technologies. R. Koseoglu, 966-3-872-3770, fax 966-3-872-3931, koseogor@aramco.com.sa; S. Nagamatsu, nagamatsu.shigeki@jgc.co.jp; S. Kasztelan 33-1-4752-6846, fax 33-1-4752-6055, Slavik.Kasztelan@ifp.fr
8th Intl. Symp. on FCC. M. L. Occelli, (404) 303-7958, fax (208) 330-9291, mloccell@mindspring.com; B. R. Cook, (908) 730-2583, fax (908) 730-3198, bruce.r.cook@exxonmobil.com
Chemistry of Petroleum & Emerging Technologies. K. Fjare
Developments in Toxic Gas Detection Technologies for the Petrochemical Industry. R. Radhakrishnan, (860) 610-7957, rageshan@yahoo.com
Logistic Fuel Processing for Hydrogen Production. S. Katikaneni, Sai.katikaneni@aramco.com
Nanoscience in Petroleum Chemistry. D. J. Nelson, (405) 325-2288, fax (405) 325-6111, djnelson@ou.edu
Poster Session. K. Fjare
Regulatory Policy & Issues on Energy. P. R. Robinson, (510) 242-3175, paul.robinson@chevron.com
Renewable Alternatives to Petroleum. A. M. Gaffney, (973) 893-3319, fax (973) 893-2745, anne.gaffney@us.abb.com; Y. Wang, (509) 371-6273, yongwang@pnl.gov
Symp. Honoring Roel Prins. C. L. Marshall, (630) 252-4310, fax (630) 252-9373, CL Marshall@anl.gov; S. T. Oyama, (540) 231-5309, fax (540) 231-5022, oyama@vt.edu
Program Chair: M. Head-Gordon, (510) 642-5957, fax (510) 643-1255, mhg@cchem.berkeley.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
25 Years of ZEKE. D. M. Neumark, (510) 642-3502, fax (510) 642-3635, dneumark@berkeley.edu; M. Fujii, 81-45-924-5250, fax 81-45-924-5250, mfujii@res.titech.ac.jp
Chemical Reaction Dynamics in Gaseous & Condensed Phases. S. North, (979) 845-4947, swnorth@tamu.edu; D. A. Blank, (612) 624-0571, fax (612) 624-1589, blank@umn.edu
Fluorescence Microscopy beyond the Diffraction Limit. J. C. Weisshaar, (608) 262-0266, fax (608) 262-9918, weisshaar@chem.wisc.edu; J. Liphardt, (510) 666 2784, liphardt@physics.berkeley.edu
Graphitic Materials. G. E. Scuseria, (713) 348-4746, guscus@rice.edu; Y. Hanein, 972-3-6407698, hanein@eng.tau.ac.il
Molecular Basis of Protein Aggregation & Amyloid Folding. J-E. Shea, (805) 893-5604, fax (805) 893-4120, shea@chem.ucsb.edu; E. Gazit, 972-3-640-9030, fax 972-3-640-5448, ehudg@post.tau.ac.il
New Developments in Strongly Correlated Electrons. G. K. Chan, (607) 254-5254, gc238@cornell.edu; S. R. White, (949) 824-2256, fax (949) 824-2174, srwhite@uci.edu
Protected Metallic Clusters, Quantum Wells & Metal-Nanocrystal Molecules. R. L. Whetten, (404) 894-8255, whetten@chemistry.gatech.edu; I. L. Garzón, 52-55-56225147, fax 52-55-56225015, garzon@fisica.unam.mx; T. Goodson III, (734) 647-0247, tgoodson@umich.edu; C. M. Aikens, (785) 532-0954, cmaikens@ksu.edu
The Physical Chemistry of Photon-to-Fuel Conversion. H. M. Frei, (510) 486-4325, fax (510) 486-6059, HMFrei@lbl.gov; E. Chandler, (510) 486-6854, EAChandler@lbl.gov; D. Chandler (510) 643-6821, fax (510) 643-1566, chandler@cchem.berkeley.edu
Program Chairs: K. L. Kiick, (302) 831-0201, kiick@udel.edu; G. N. Tew, (413) 577-1612, fax (413) 545-2873, tew@mail.pse.umass.edu; J. G. Linhardt, (585) 338-5256, fax (585) 338-0042, Jeffrey_Linhardt@bausch.com
Abstracts due March 18.
AkzoNobel Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry. W. T. Ford, (405) 744-5946, warren.ford@okstate.edu
Biocatalysis in Polymer Science. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) H. N. Cheng, (302) 995-3505, fax (302) 995-4565, hcheng@herc.com; R. A. Gross, rgross@poly.edu
Biological & Synthetic Gels: A Unique & Highly Responsive State of Matter. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) F. Horkay, (301) 435-7229, horkay@helix.nih.gov; M. S. Silverstein, 972-4-829-4582, fax 972-4-829-5677, michaels@tx.technion.ac.il
Federally Funded Polymer Research. J. M. Pickel, (865) 576-0329, pickeljm@ornl.gov
Fluorine-Containing Polymers. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) D. W. Smith Jr., (864) 656-5020, fax (864) 656-6613, dwsmith@clemson.edu
General Papers. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) D. Garcia, (610) 878-6731, fax (610) 878-6196, dana.garcia@arkemagroup.com
Global Entrepreneurship. D. W. Smith Jr.; K. O. Havelka, (440) 347-6088, koh@lubrizol.com
Herman Mark Award.
Herman Mark Scholar Awards.
Metal-Containing & Metallo-Supramolecular Polymers & Materials. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) U. S. Schubert, 31-40-247-4083, fax 31-40-247-4186, u.s.schubert@tue.nl
Nanoscience in Polymer Chemistry. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) D. J. Nelson, (405) 325-2288, fax (405) 325-6111, djnelson@ou.edu
Polymers in Membrane Technology. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) K. A. Page, (301) 975-5030, kirt.page@nist.gov; B. D. Freeman, (512) 232-2803, freeman@che.utexas.edu
Silicones & Silicone-Modified Materials 5. (Oral & Poster Submissions.) S. J. Clarson, (513) 556-5430, fax (513) 556-1522, Stephen.Clarson@uc.edu
The Polymer Science of Everyday Things. A. B. Salamone, (561) 866-0930, ABSalamone@aol.com
Program Chair: T. Emrick, (413) 577-1613, fax (413) 545-0082, tsemrick@mail.pse.umass.edu
Abstracts due March 18.
Every submission to PMSE requires a preprint. You may download a preprint template at http://membership.acs.org/P/PMSE/meetings/authinst.html.
Actuator- & Stimuli-Responsive Polymer Materials & Composites. S. Gong, (414) 229-5946, sgong@uwm.edu
Biomaterials & Bioengineering. A. S. Kulshrestha, (201) 847-4538, fax (201) 847-4869, ankur_kulshrestha@bd.com; A. Mahapatro, (757) 823-8494, amahapatro@nsu.edu
Efficiency, Lifetime & Reliability Issues in Organic Semiconductor & Photovoltaic Devices. D. M. DeLongchamp, (301) 975-5599, dean.delongchamp@nist.gov; R. J. Kline, (301) 975-4356, joe.kline@nist.gov; M. Heeney
General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. T. S. Emrick
Hybrid Soft Materials of Natural & Synthetic Polymers. T. Xu, (510) 642-1632, tingxu@berkeley.edu; D. A. Savin, (802) 656-0276, daniel.savin@uvm.edu
Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. T. S. Emrick
Porous Polymers. M. Silverstein, 972-4-829-4582, fax 972-4-829-5677, micheals@technion.ac.il; N. R. Cameron, 44-191-3342008, fax 44-191-3844737, n.r.cameron@durham.ac.uk; M. A. Hillmyer, (612) 625-7834, hillmyer@chem.umn.edu; N. B. McKeown 44-0-2920-875851, fax 44-0-2920-874030, mckeownnb@cardiff.ac.uk
Roy W. Tess Award Symp. T. Provder, (440) 235-3680, fax (440) 610-4809, tprovder@att.net
Small-Angle Neutron Scattering from Polymers & Complex Fluids. B. Hammouda, (301) 975-3961, hammouda@nist.gov
Program Chair: R. D. Libby, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
Chemistry, Sustainability, & Diversity: Global Imperatives. (Cosponsored with JSD.) M. G. Rosenthal, (614) 447-3600, mrosenthal@cas.org
Effective Government Relations. (Cosponsored with CEPA.) D. J. Chesney, (906) 370-7405, fax (906) 487-2061, djchesne@mtu.edu
Program Chairs: J. E. Sabol, (262) 498-8005; J. H. Lauterbach, (478) 474-8818, fax (478) 474-0117, john@lauterbachandassociates.com
Abstracts due March 16.
Best Practices for Entrepreneurs. G. Arnold, (410) 312-6725, fax (410) 381-6430, garnold@milesstockbridge.com
Chemical & Technology Import-Export Regulations, Issues & Security Challenges. (Cosponsored with BMGT.) J. E. Sabol
Chemical Health, Safety, & Security Practices for Small Businesses. (Cosponsored with CHAS.) J. E. Sabol; D. M. Decker, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu
Global Harmonization of Safety Challenges Facing the Chemical Industry. (Cosponsored with BMGT and CHAS.) J. E. Sabol; L. M. Stroud, (919) 881-0282, fax 919 789 4477, LMStroud@aol.com; J. L. Bryant, (509) 375-3765, fax (509) 375-5921, janetlbryant@pnl.gov
Leveraging the Internet To Advance Your Position in the Market. (Cosponsored with BMGT and CINF.) J. E. Sabol
The Best Practices of Starting a Chemical Business From Last Century that Remain Valuable Today. (Cosponsored with HIST.) J. E. Sabol
True Stories from Chemical Entrepreneurs. G. Arnold
Update on Technology Transfer. D. Deutsch, (718) 961-8958, fax (775) 254-6963, DavidDee@mac.com; G. Arnold
Program Chairs: J. A. Bell, (202) 872-8734, j_bell@acs.org; C. Kuniyoshi, (202) 872-4588, fax (202) 872-8068, c_kuniyoshi@acs.org
Abstracts due March 16.
Program Chair: J. M. Iriarte-Gross, (615) 904-8253, fax (615) 898-5182, jiriarte@mtsu.edu
Abstracts due March 16.
The Merck Index Women in Chemistry. M. J. O'Neil, (732) 594-4548, maryadele_oneil@merck.com
The Merck Index Women in Chemistry Award Symp. M. J. O'Neil
Program Chair: K. Moss, (571) 272-8267, fax (571) 273-8267, keri.moss@gmail.com
Abstracts due March 16.
