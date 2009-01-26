Gases Firms Boost Electronics Offering

Air Liquide has expanded its facility in Fremont, Calif., to support increased demand for its Torus product, an inorganic ruthenium solution used by electronics companies to make capacitors and advanced hard drives. Air Liquide says Torus offers advantages over competing organoruthenium chemistry. Separately, Matheson Tri-Gas is expanding its technology center in Longmont, Colo., to serve semiconductor manufacturers. Some 25,000 sq ft of R&D space will be added by July 2009, the firm says.
