Lipton Receives SCI Chemical Medal

The Society of Chemical Industry's American Section has awarded Nova Chemicals CEO Jeffrey M. Lipton its Chemical Industry Medal. Lipton, 66, is set to retire in May. SCI says it is presenting the award to Lipton "in recognition of his outstanding leadership skills, public policy advocacy, and many contributions to applied chemistry." Lipton has been Nova's CEO since its founding in July 1998. He is also former chairman of the American Chemistry Council and SCI's American Section.
