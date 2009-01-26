MEDI Announces 2009 Division Awards

The recipients of the 2009 ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry awards have been selected.
The Robert M. Scarborough Memorial Award will be awarded to John E. Macor, executive director of neuroscience discovery chemistry at Bristol-Myers Squibb. The award recognizes scientists under the age of 50 who have demonstrated success in the discovery of pharmaceutical entities and/or have accrued a substantial body of significant research contributions in medicinal chemistry.
Macor was cited for his discovery of the antimigraine agent Relpax (eletriptan). He will receive a $3,500 honorarium and a plaque during the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
Brian S. J. Blagg, an associate professor of medicinal chemistry in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Kansas, will receive the David W. Robertson Memorial Award, which recognizes scientists under the age of 40 who have made substantial contributions to and discoveries in medicinal chemistry.
Blagg is being recognized for his groundbreaking contributions in the discovery of Hsp90 inhibitors. He will receive a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque.
