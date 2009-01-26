Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Mosher Award Goes To Theodore Brown

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Linda Wang
January 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Theodore L. Brown, an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and founding director of the Beckman Institute, is the recipient of the 2008 Harry & Carol Mosher Award. The award has been given annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section since 1980 to recognize and encourage outstanding work in chemistry, advance chemistry as a profession, and recognize service to ACS.

Brown's pioneering work on organolithium chemistry provided the first 7Li NMR spectra of these compounds and established their dynamic and aggregative character. His classic work on substitution reactions of a wide range of metal carbonyls pioneered the use of flash photolysis for these compounds and revealed new principles and reaction pathways.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jacobsen receives 2024 Willard Gibbs Medal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard Eisenberg Receives Oesper Award
Midwest Award To John Verkade

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE