Mosher Award Goes To Theodore Brown

Theodore L. Brown, an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and founding director of the Beckman Institute, is the recipient of the 2008 Harry & Carol Mosher Award. The award has been given annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section since 1980 to recognize and encourage outstanding work in chemistry, advance chemistry as a profession, and recognize service to ACS.
Brown's pioneering work on organolithium chemistry provided the first 7Li NMR spectra of these compounds and established their dynamic and aggregative character. His classic work on substitution reactions of a wide range of metal carbonyls pioneered the use of flash photolysis for these compounds and revealed new principles and reaction pathways.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter