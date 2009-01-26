Nominations Sought for Inorganic Nanoscience Award

The Nanoscience Subdivision of the ACS Division of Inorganic Chemistry seeks nominations for the Inorganic Nanoscience Award, which recognizes midcareer chemists who demonstrate sustained excellence, dedication, and perseverance in inorganic nanoscience. The award is sponsored by the University of South Carolina NanoCenter and consists of $3,000 and a plaque.
Nomination should include a full curriculum vitae, a list of publications, and a short statement highlighting key research discoveries. More information is available at acsdic.org/awards.htm (scroll down to "Nanoscience Award"). Nominations are due by Feb. 20 and should be e-mailed as a PDF attachment to Stanislaus S. Wong at nanoawards@acsdic.org.
