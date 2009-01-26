Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Report Recommends New Stem Cell Policy

by Susan R. Morrissey
January 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIH
Human embryonic stem cells growing on a mouse feeder layer.
Credit: NIH
Human embryonic stem cells growing on a mouse feeder layer.

President Barack Obama should take immediate action to lift the restriction limiting federal funding of human embryonic stem cell research, according to a report from the Washington, D.C.-based think tank the Center for American Progress. The current U.S. policy allows federal funds to be used to study some 21 cell lines derived before August 2001. The report recommends that the new President issue either an executive order or a presidential memorandum to open up research in this area. The revised policy, the report says, should allow federal grants to be issued by NIH for the study of embryonic stem cell lines derived with private funds, regardless of when they were first created. Ethical guidelines for the derivation of cell lines should also be part of the policy; federal funds, however, should not be used to derive new cell lines, the report says. Finally, the policy should be codified in legislation passed by Congress. "The bottom line," the report states, "is that embryonic stem cell research is good science. It is necessary science, and it needs to be part of America's federally funded biomedical research enterprise."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NIH Stem Cell Registry Now Has 75 Lines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIH Approves Additional Stem Cell Lines
NIH Approves Stem Cell Lines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE