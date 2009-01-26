Showa Denko Slates Nanotube Facility

Japanese chemical maker Showa Denko K.K. is building a 400-metric-ton-per-year carbon nanotube facility in Oita, Japan. The plant will make a new grade of nanotube that the company says offers high electrical conductivity and dispersibility. The nanotubes are aimed at composite applications such as static-free plastic cases for semiconductors and hard disks. SDK already has capacity for 100 metric tons of nanotubes. Separately, the firm has signed a cross-licensing agreement with Cambridge, Mass.-based Hyperion Catalysis in carbon nanotubes and resin composites. SDK says the companies may also initiate joint R&D programs. It aims to achieve $45 million in sales from its fine carbon business by 2015.
