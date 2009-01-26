Start-Up Solarmer Eyes Solar-Cell Advance

Solarmer Energy is using technology from UCLA and the University of Chicago to develop polymer-based solar cells that are more efficient at converting sunlight to electricity. The El Monte, Calif.-based firm was formed in 2006 to commercialize technology developed in the UCLA lab of materials scientist Yang Yang. Now, Solarmer has licensed rights to PTB1, a semiconducting polymer developed by University of Chicago chemistry professor Luping Yu. Solarmer is targeting sunlight conversion rates of 8%, versus 5 to 6% for competing polymeric materials.
