The U.S. branch of generic pharmaceutical giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is providing ACS with all required funding to establish a philanthropic grant program to support academic researchers in organic and medicinal chemistry. The new Teva USA Scholars grants will be administered by the ACS Office of Research Grants, which also manages the ACS Petroleum Research Fund.
The program will award three grants, each consisting of $100,000 per year for three years, to three faculty members in Ph.D.-granting departments at institutions in the U.S. Recipients must have earned tenure within four years of the date of receipt of their applications. Successful results of work supported by the Teva grants would be expected to advance the discovery of organic compounds useful for human medicines.
"This program fills a niche in the chemistry community that can't be filled by the Petroleum Research Fund," says W. Christopher Hollinsed, director of the ACS Office of Research Grants. "There are many programs providing grants for new faculty, but few for newly tenured faculty."
The first set of grants will be awarded on Sept. 1, at the beginning of the 2009–10 academic year. Thereafter, ACS will select three new grant recipients every three years.
Denise Bradley, senior director of communications and community relations for Teva, says the new program will benefit grant recipients and the pharmaceutical industry in general because it will help foster continued innovation in research and development. ACS is responsible for developing requests for proposals and publicizing the program, along with developing a transparent selection process. These tasks will be undertaken by the office that Hollinsed directs. The deadline for the first round of grant applications will be this spring.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter