Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Teva USA Scholars

Generics giant provides ACS with funds to establish grant program for newly tenured faculty

by Linda Raber
January 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. branch of generic pharmaceutical giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is providing ACS with all required funding to establish a philanthropic grant program to support academic researchers in organic and medicinal chemistry. The new Teva USA Scholars grants will be administered by the ACS Office of Research Grants, which also manages the ACS Petroleum Research Fund.

The program will award three grants, each consisting of $100,000 per year for three years, to three faculty members in Ph.D.-granting departments at institutions in the U.S. Recipients must have earned tenure within four years of the date of receipt of their applications. Successful results of work supported by the Teva grants would be expected to advance the discovery of organic compounds useful for human medicines.

"This program fills a niche in the chemistry community that can't be filled by the Petroleum Research Fund," says W. Christopher Hollinsed, director of the ACS Office of Research Grants. "There are many programs providing grants for new faculty, but few for newly tenured faculty."

The first set of grants will be awarded on Sept. 1, at the beginning of the 2009–10 academic year. Thereafter, ACS will select three new grant recipients every three years.

Denise Bradley, senior director of communications and community relations for Teva, says the new program will benefit grant recipients and the pharmaceutical industry in general because it will help foster continued innovation in research and development. ACS is responsible for developing requests for proposals and publicizing the program, along with developing a transparent selection process. These tasks will be undertaken by the office that Hollinsed directs. The deadline for the first round of grant applications will be this spring.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Applications open for 2022–27 Frasch Grants
Petroleum Research Fund grants available
TEVA Scholars Grants Available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE