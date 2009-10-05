EPA’s Nanomaterial Research Strategy

EPA has released a research plan to help the agency better understand the risks of nanoscale materials to human health and the environment. The strategy highlights four research areas that EPA intends to support, including “identifying sources, fate, transport, and exposure; understanding human health and ecological effects to inform risk assessments and test methods; developing risk assessment approaches; and preventing and mitigating risks.” It also includes research on the use of nanomaterials to remediate toxic chemicals in the environment. In general, external stakeholders are pleased with the document but question whether the agency has the resources to do the research outlined in the plan.
