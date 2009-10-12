ACS Announces Inaugural Teva USA Scholars

Three scientists have been awarded inaugural Teva USA Scholars Grants by the ACS Office of Research Grants. The awards, funded by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, will support the researchers’ work in medicinal chemistry. Each winner will receive $100,000 per year for three years.
The winners are Alexander Deiters, associate professor of bioorganic chemistry at North Carolina State University; Xin Guo, an associate professor of pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of the Pacific; and Brian M. Stoltz, the Ethel Wilson Bowles & Robert Bowles Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology.
The Teva awards recognize and support the work of recently tenured faculty members at Ph.D.-granting institutions in the U.S.
For more information about the grants, e-mail Jeffrey A. Smiley at j_smiley@acs.org or call (202) 872-6093.
