8741cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
8741cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 12, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 41

Rise of foreign drug discovery services providers coincides with restructuring of R&D at major pharmaceutical firms

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 41
Pharmaceuticals

Shipping Drug R&D Abroad

Rise of foreign drug discovery services providers coincides with restructuring of R&D at major pharmaceutical firms

Fluorine With A Flourish

Rocky Mountains provide a unique venue for a joint conference on a unique element

Federal R&D Funding

Budget for 2010 gets moving after slow start; most research funding is up

  • Biological Chemistry

    You Smell

    All of us have our very own odorprint, and scientists are hot on its trail

  • Business

    Chemicals From Biorefineries

    Alternative fuels and industrial chemicals from a single source are still a long way off

  • People

    Chemical Biology Teamwork

    National Cancer Institute launches consortium to accelerate drug discovery and development

Science Concentrates

Education

Chatting Up Chemistry

Chemists: Junk the jargon so that you can share your passion with those outside of the chemistry choir

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

