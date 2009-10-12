Advertisement

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS National Meeting Talks Now Online

by Linda R. Raber
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Most Popular in Policy

In an effort to expand access to scientific sessions at its national meetings, ACS has made recordings of more than 150 presentations from its 238th national meeting in Washington, D.C., available online without charge. To view the sessions, go online to softconference.com/ACSchem/am.asp.

The sessions include cutting-edge research papers on topics ranging from sustainable energy to moving new discoveries out of the laboratory and into the marketplace. The recordings consist of the scientists’ oral presentations and PowerPoint slides. Almost 14,000 scientists and others attended the meeting, which was held on Aug. 16–20.

“Our national meetings generate an enormous amount of high-quality scientific content,” says John C. Katz, director of ACS Member Communities. “While many thousands physically attend these meetings, they represent a fraction of those who could benefit from the information presented. We hope this will advance the interests of our members, the science they practice, and the public that ultimately benefits from our members’ research.”

ACS made 38 presentations from its 237th national meeting available online after the meeting concluded in March in Salt Lake City. Plans call for online posting of about 300 presentations from ACS’s 239th national meeting, scheduled for March 21–25, 2010, in San Francisco.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

