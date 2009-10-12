Anton Hopfinger Is Newest Herman Skolnik Awardee

Anton (Tony) J. Hopfinger, Distinguished Research Professor of Pharmacy at the University of New Mexico, is the recipient of the 2010 Herman Skolnik Award, presented by the ACS Division of Chemical Information. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to and achievements in the theory and practice of chemical information science and related disciplines. The prize consists of a $3,000 honorarium and a plaque.
Hopfinger, also a professor emeritus of medicinal chemistry and pharmacognosy at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a cofounder and chief science officer of the Chem21 Group, is a pioneer and major contributor in the field of quantitative structure-property relationships (QSPRs). He is considered to be the father of QSPR modeling in polymer and materials science.
