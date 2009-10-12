Arigene Will Merge With Trimeris

South Korea’s Arigene will acquire Trimeris through an $81 million stock offering. The offering price of $3.60 per share is a 40% premium on the price of Trimeris’ stock on Oct. 1. Durham, N.C.-based Trimeris develops antiviral drugs and is the originator of the HIV fusion inhibitor Fuzeon, which is sold by Roche. Arigene is a medical equipment manufacturer looking to expand into the broader biotechnology industry.
