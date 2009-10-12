Advertisement

People

Benjamin A. Peterson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Benjamin A. Peterson, 94, a high school science teacher, died on Nov. 22, 2008.

Peterson served in the Navy in both World War II and the Korean War. He earned an undergraduate degree in education from Rhode Island College in 1936 and a master's degree in secondary science education from Harvard University in 1958. At the age of 83, he returned to Rhode Island College to earn a B.A. in chemistry in 1998.

Peterson began his career teaching elementary and middle school science but later taught chemistry and physics at East Providence High School, in Rhode Island, and retired in 1978.

He was also a lecturer in education at Brown University from 1979 to 1980 and served as an adjunct instructor in chemistry at Rhode Island College, in Providence, from 1980 to 1989.

Peterson received the John A. Timm Award for Excellence in Teaching Chemistry from the New England Association of Chemistry Teachers and the ACS Northeast Regional Meeting Award for excellence in high school chemistry teaching. He was an emeritus member of ACS.

He is survived by his wife, Helen A. McQueeney; son, Karl; and two granddaughters. His first wife, Elizabeth, predeceased him.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

