Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

W.R. Grace has sold off a line of polymer-based membranes used in natural gas separation for about $22 million and a line of fire-stopping products used by the construction industry for $5 million. Neither buyer was disclosed.

Synalloy has reached an agreement to sell its Blackman Uhler Specialties chemical business in Spartanburg, S.C., to SantoLubes for $11.2 million. Divesting Blackman, which has annual sales of $14.5 million, will allow Synalloy to expand its metal pipe business.

Novolyte Technologies, an electrolyte solution maker, will partner with Taiwan-based Aleees to speed the commercial development of lithium iron phosphate olivine cathode materials. The two companies aim to jointly produce low-cost, high-energy lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and consumer and industrial applications.

Osmose has purchased Phibro Animal Health’s micronized copper and alkaline copper quaternary compound wood preservative businesses for $37.5 million. Osmose says the buy will give it additional manufacturing capacity to meet demand for micronized wood preservatives and allow it to consolidate intellectual property in wood treatment.

The European Commission raided several pharmaceutical companies on Oct. 6 as part of its ongoing investigation into anticompetitive practices in the drug industry. The commission has been critical of deals that keep generic drugs off the market.

Bicycle Therapeutics, newly spun off by the U.K.’s Medical Research Council, has found seed funding from Atlas Ventures and the Novartis Venture Fund. The drug discovery firm aims to identify chemically constrained cyclic peptides with high target specificity and binding affinities that are also stable to unfolding and to proteases.

GlaxoSmithKline and Jiangsu Walvax Biotech Co. have agreed to form a pediatric vaccine joint venture in China. GSK will provide technology that the venture will use to build a new manufacturing facility. The companies plan on investing a total of $65 million, with about two-thirds coming from GSK.

Adimab has closed a funding round led by new investor Google Ventures and including four previous Adimab venture capital investors. The Lebanon, N.H.-based firm uses a yeast-based discovery and optimization platform to create therapeutic antibodies (C&EN, July 27, page 34).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Enlaza Therapeutics raises $100 million series A to improve drug targeting
Lonza strikes deal with Israel Biotech Fund
HotSpot acquires DNA-encoded library firm Macroceutics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE