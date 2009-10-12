Carbogen, Nextpharma Link Drug Services

Carbogen Amcis and NextPharma Technologies are forming an alliance to combine Carbogen’s highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing capabilities in Switzerland with NextPharma’s dosage-form drug-manufacturing services, which it offers from seven sites across North America and Europe. API manufacturer Lonza seeks to create a similar combined service through its planned acquisition of Patheon (C&EN, Aug. 31, page 10).
