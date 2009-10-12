Advertisement

People

Charles E. Hoyle

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Charles E. Hoyle, 60, a professor of polymer science and engineering at the University of Southern Mississippi's School of Polymers & High Performance Materials, died on Sept. 7.

Hoyle received a B.S. in chemistry from Baylor University, in Waco, Texas, in 1972. He then attended Northwestern University, earning an M.S. in chemistry in 1973 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1976 under Frederick Lewis.

After spending almost two years studying polymer photophysics in James Guillet's lab at the University of Toronto, Hoyle joined Armstrong World Industries, in Lancaster, Pa., in 1978. There he investigated polymer photodegradation and photoinitiated polymerization.

He moved into academia in 1983, accepting dual appointments in polymer science and chemistry at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. During his 25-plus years at the university, Hoyle earned worldwide recognition for his work as a photochemist with special emphasis on the photochemistry and photophysics of polymers.

He authored or coauthored more than 160 refereed publications. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1977.

Hoyle is survived by his wife, Karen; and their two children, Abbie and Austin.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

