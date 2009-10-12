Advertisement

People

Daniel T. Haworth

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Haworth
[+]Enlarge

Daniel T. Haworth, 81, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Marquette University, in Milwaukee, died from brain cancer on July 6 in Milwaukee.

Haworth received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, in 1950. After earning a master's degree in chemistry from Marquette in 1952, Haworth joined the Bureau of Ships, in Washington, D.C., to work with Adm. Hyman Rickover on the first nuclear-powered submarine, the U.S.S. Nautilus. He attended the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Chemical Corps during the Korean War. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry from St. Louis University in 1959.

While completing his education, Haworth worked as a research chemist with Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing, where he helped develop the fuel-cell electrodes that were used in the first mobile fuel-cell unit tractor, which now part of the Smithsonian Institution collection.

Haworth began his academic career as an assistant professor at Marquette in 1959; he remained there for 50 years, retiring last January. During his long career, he taught more than 18,500 students, published more than 200 scholarly papers, and held 19 patents. His research focused on metal complexes with boron-nitrogen and sulfur-nitrogen ligands, separation techniques, and metal sensors.

He cofounded the university's Freshman Frontier Program, which provides extra support to help students succeed at Marquette. He received the Père Marquette Award for Teaching Excellence in 1971 and the ACS Milwaukee Section Award for his excellence as a scholar and teacher in 2007. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.

He is survived by his children, M. Judith Nortman, Daniel G. and Steven T. Haworth; and two grandchildren. His wife of 56 years, Mary, died in November.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

