Environment

Database Available On Gas Hydrates

by David J. Hanson
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
NIST has developed a free online database of the properties of gas hydrates for use by scientists and engineers. The three-year project contains 12,000 data points for about 150 compounds spanning 400 different chemical systems, according to NIST. The data include phase equilibria and thermophysical property information such as thermal conductivity of the hydrates. The site provides the first data from the 2002 Mallik research well in Canada, an international geophysical experiment exploring the properties of naturally occurring hydrates and the feasibility of using them as energy resources. Gas hydrates consist of water molecules that create cages around gases such as methane. Vast stores of hydrates exist in subsurface sediments on permafrost and in deep oceans and are considered a major potential energy source. The database is available online at gashydrates.nist.gov.

