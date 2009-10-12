Dow Unveils Solar Shingle

Dow Chemical displayed its line of Powerhouse solar shingles at an event in Midland, Mich., last week. The shingles integrate low-cost copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) photovoltaic cells into roofing material, according to the company. In 2007, Dow received $20 million in funding from the Department of Energy to develop building-integrated solar arrays. The shingles will be commercially available by mid-2010.
