Evonik Forms Glass Venture In Taiwan

Evonik Industries has set up a joint venture with the Taiwanese firm Cristal Materials to produce lenses for light-emitting diodes. The venture will employ Evonik’s SiVara sol-gel technology, a process that uses fumed silica and organofunctional silanes to produce high-purity glass lenses in a variety of shapes (shown). Evonik foresees the market for LED-based lighting growing by 20% annually. Markets of interest include auto headlamps and water sterilization.
