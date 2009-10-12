Ferratec Scales Up Potassium Ferrate

Ferratec and research partner Electrosynthesis have scaled up a process invented by industrial research organization Battelle to manufacture potassium ferrate. The scale-up makes available kilogram quantities of potassium ferrate, a powerful oxidizer that is useful as a biocide and water treatment compound but was previously unavailable in shelf-stable quantities at a "practical" price, according to Battelle. Ferratec, based in St. Louis, holds a license to Battelle's ferrate process technology. Electrosynthesis is a Lancaster, N.Y., contract R&D firm specializing in electrochemical technology.
