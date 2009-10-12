Gas Firms Win Deals In China And Taiwan

Air Liquide will spend $19 million to build new facilities in Shenzhen, in southern China, to deliver nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, argon, and specialty gases to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. SMIC is building a semiconductor foundry in Shenzhen that will process 8- and 12-inch silicon wafers. Separately, Air Products & Chemicals’ Taiwanese subsidiary has won a long-term contract to supply nitrogen to NexPower Technology in Taichung, Taiwan. NexPower, a subsidiary of the Taiwanese semiconductor producer UMC, is building a plant for thin-film solar cells.
