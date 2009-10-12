Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Golden Propene Epoxidations

A potentially greener propylene oxide synthesis catalyzed by gold clusters uses O2 as the oxidizing agent rather than Cl2 or peroxides

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A potential environmentally friendlier propylene oxide synthesis catalyzed by gold clusters is being reported by Masa­take Haruta of Tokyo Metropolitan University and colleagues (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2009, 48, 7862). The synthesis produces the epoxide by using O2 as the oxidizing agent rather than Cl2, which leads to chlorinated waste and by-products, or peroxides, which increase costs. The new approach could be a boon for industrial production of the feedstock chemical that is used for making polyurethane plastics and propylene glycol. Key to the reaction is the uniform size and shape of 1.8-nm gold clusters on a special titanium-silica support, as opposed to nonuniform gold nanoparticles, says Haruta, who first discovered that the secret to gold catalysis is particle size. In the reaction, gold clusters merge water and O2 into a hydroperoxide species taken up by titanium. The resulting TiOOH group is the reaction partner with propene, inserting an oxygen atom into propene’s double bond to form the epoxide ring. Current performance of the reaction isn’t good enough for an industrial application, Haruta notes, but it’s better than copper and silver catalysts and should improve by refining the catalyst and controlling the reactivity of oxygen radicals on gold clusters.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE