Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Harry A. Pacini

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Harry A. Pacini, 73, a retired industrial chemist and patent agent, died on June 29 in Reno, Nev.

Born in Yerington, Nev., Pacini received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 1958 and a J.D. from Golden Gate University, in San Francisco, in 1971.

In 1959, he joined Stauffer Chemical, in Richmond, Calif., where he worked as an organic chemist and focused on fluorine chemicals. He transferred to the company's legal department to work as patent liaison in 1963. After passing the U.S. Patent Bar in 1969, he became a registered patent agent at Stauffer. In 1989, Pacini joined the legal services department at Clorox, in Oakland, Calif., from which he retired in 1999.

During his career, Pacini was named coinventor on four patents and author of three chemical publications. During his 29 years as a patent agent, he prepared and prosecuted more than 200 patents.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1957. Pacini was a member of the San Francisco Intellectual Property Law Association, where he served as president from 1987 to 1988. Pacini was an active member of the Italian Catholic Federation, a religious and ministry organization, for 28 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlyne; two children, Barbara Irias and John Pacini; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Alan J. Parcells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William K. Higby
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William C. Scheuermann

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE