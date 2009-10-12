Harry A. Pacini, 73, a retired industrial chemist and patent agent, died on June 29 in Reno, Nev.
Born in Yerington, Nev., Pacini received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 1958 and a J.D. from Golden Gate University, in San Francisco, in 1971.
In 1959, he joined Stauffer Chemical, in Richmond, Calif., where he worked as an organic chemist and focused on fluorine chemicals. He transferred to the company's legal department to work as patent liaison in 1963. After passing the U.S. Patent Bar in 1969, he became a registered patent agent at Stauffer. In 1989, Pacini joined the legal services department at Clorox, in Oakland, Calif., from which he retired in 1999.
During his career, Pacini was named coinventor on four patents and author of three chemical publications. During his 29 years as a patent agent, he prepared and prosecuted more than 200 patents.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1957. Pacini was a member of the San Francisco Intellectual Property Law Association, where he served as president from 1987 to 1988. Pacini was an active member of the Italian Catholic Federation, a religious and ministry organization, for 28 years.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlyne; two children, Barbara Irias and John Pacini; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
