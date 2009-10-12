James J. Miller, 76, a Laminating Co. of America (LCOA) chemist and engineer, died on May 27.
After serving in the Army, Miller earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the State University of Iowa (now the University of Iowa, Iowa City) in 1960.
He started his career as an organic chemist at BF Goodrich, in Akron, Ohio, and later worked on adhesive formulations at Daubert Chemical, in Pomona, Calif. From the 1970s until his death, he worked for LCOA, in Lake Forest, Calif., where he developed several patented materials used for printed circuit boards.
He was an emeritus member of ACS who joined in 1960.
Miller is survived by four children and 10 grandchildren.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
