Kenneth Spencer Award Goes To George Lahm

George P. Lahm, a DuPont Fellow at DuPont Crop Protection, in Newark, Del., is the recipient of the 2009 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for outstanding achievements and contributions in agriculture and food chemistry. The award is given annually by the ACS Kansas City Section and includes a $6,000 cash prize.
The award recognizes Lahm’s work in discovering new environmentally friendly insecticides, including Indoxacarb and the anthranilic diamides Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr.
Lahm was honored during an award symposium and banquet on Oct. 9. The symposium was cosponsored by the ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry and the University of Missouri, Kansas City.
