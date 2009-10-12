Malcolm P. Stevens, 75, an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Hartford, died on Sept. 12, in Hartford, Conn., after a long battle with aplastic anemia and leukemia.
Born in Birmingham, England, Stevens earned a B.S. in chemistry from San Jose State University in 1957 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Cornell University in 1961. He was an Army veteran.
Stevens began his career as a research chemist at California Research in 1961. Three years later, he began teaching at Robert College in Istanbul; he returned to the U.S. to teach at the University of Hartford from 1967 to 1968. He then moved to American University in Beirut, where he taught from 1968 to 1971. Again, he returned to the University of Hartford, where he would teach for a total of 30 years.
Stevens was author of the textbook "Polymer Chemistry: An Introduction." He was named Connecticut Professor of the Year by the Council for Advancement & Support of Education in 1989. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1960.
Stevens is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marcia; sons, Jeffrey and Philip; and four grandchildren.
