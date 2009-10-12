Metallizing Hydrogen, With A Little Lithium

Theoretical work indicates that adding an electropositive atom to hydrogen could make it easier to metallize the element to produce a room-temperature superconductor, reports a group led by Eva Zurek at Cornell University (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0908262106). Efforts to obtain pure hydrogen metal in the lab have largely failed because the necessary pressure—probably around 400 gigapascals—can’t be reached with steady forces. Zurek and colleagues computationally evaluated the enthalpies of various LiH n complexes, all of which appeared to become stable metallic materials around 100–165 GPa. The researchers found that LiH 2 and LiH 3 form a structure composed of H 2 guest molecules in an ionic Li+H– host lattice. The overlap of the H– and H 2 wave functions results in metallization. For LiH 4 , LiH 6 , and LiH 8 , all of the hydrogen exists as slightly stretched H 2 molecules, with metallization arising from electron transfer from lithium. In the case of LiH 6 , Li+ and 3(H 2 )– form. And as for LiH 5 and LiH 7 , they can take shape as either structure type. These results may point to new ways to metallize hydrogen experimentally, the researchers say.