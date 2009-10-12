Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Priestley House Reopens For Weekend Tours

by Linda R. Raber
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Joseph Priestley House, in Northumberland, Pa., will reopen for tours beginning on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will hold a grand reopening on Sunday, Nov. 1. The site, which consists of the U.S. home and laboratory of English scientist Joseph Priestley (1733–1804), has been closed since mid-August due to Pennsylvania’s budget emergency, which forced the furlough of the museum’s paid staff and nearly caused permanent closing of the museum.

Volunteers from the Friends of the Joseph Priestley House are now leading weekend tours for the public. The site will be open weekend afternoons in October and November. Operating hours will be noon to 4 PM, with tours at 1, 2, and 3 PM. Special arrangements for group tours on weekdays can be made with two weeks’ notice. For information, go online to joseph priestleyhouse.org.

The Friends of Joseph Priestley House is a not-for-profit group established in partnership with the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which owns the site. The friends’ goals are to promote interest in Priestley and his work and to research and restore the Joseph Priestley House.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
251st ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
249th ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Priestley Museum Rededicated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE