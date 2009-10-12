Seeberger And Stoltz Win Young Investigator Awards

The winners of the 2010 Tetrahedron Young Investigator Awards have been announced.
Peter H. Seeberger, director at Max Planck Institute of Colloids & Interfaces, in Potsdam-Golm, Germany, is the recipient of the Tetrahedron Young Investigator Award for Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry.
Brian M. Stoltz, the Ethel Wilson Bowles & Robert Bowles Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology, is the winner of the Tetrahedron Young Investigator Award for Organic Synthesis.
The awards are presented annually by the executive board of editors and the publisher of Tetrahedron Publications to individuals under the age of 45 who have exhibited exceptional creativity and dedication in their fields. Each winner receives $1,000 and a certificate and will present a lecture during the 11th Tetrahedron Symposium in Beijing next June.
Seeberger is studying the interactions of oligosaccharides with proteins that control cell growth, cell differentiation, cell-cell interactions, bacterial attachment to target cells, and signaling events involving the extracellular matrix. Stoltz is developing new strategies to prepare complex molecules with interesting structural, biological, and physical properties.
