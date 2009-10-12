Advertisement

People

Seeberger And Stoltz Win Young Investigator Awards

by Linda Wang
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
The winners of the 2010 Tetrahedron Young Investigator Awards have been  announced.

Peter H. Seeberger, director at Max Planck Institute of Colloids & Interfaces, in Potsdam-Golm, Germany, is the recipient of the Tetrahedron Young Investigator Award for Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry.

Brian M. Stoltz, the Ethel Wilson Bowles & Robert Bowles Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology, is the winner of the Tetrahedron Young Investigator Award for Organic Synthesis.

The awards are presented annually by the executive board of editors and the publisher of Tetrahedron Publications to individuals under the age of 45 who have exhibited exceptional creativity and dedication in their fields. Each winner receives $1,000 and a certificate and will present a lecture during the 11th Tetrahedron Symposium in Beijing next June.

Seeberger is studying the interactions of oligosaccharides with proteins that control cell growth, cell differentiation, cell-cell interactions, bacterial attachment to target cells, and signaling events involving the extracellular matrix. Stoltz is developing new strategies to prepare complex molecules with interesting structural, biological, and physical properties.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

