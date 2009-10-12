Sigma-Aldrich Strikes Two Agreements

Under a new agreement with Sangamo BioSciences, Sigma-Aldrich has become the exclusive distributor of cell lines modified with zinc-finger DNA-binding proteins for use in commercial pharmaceutical protein production. Sigma-Aldrich will pay the biotech firm $15 million and buy $5 million worth of its stock. It already distributes reagents related to the technology. Separately, Sigma-Aldrich has signed a distribution agreement under which it will market CatCart catalysts from ThalesNano. Used in ThalesNano’s flow reactors, the catalysts help chemists develop reactions that are slow or difficult with traditional batch chemistry, Sigma-Aldrich says.
