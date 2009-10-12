Solvay Venture Plans Peroxide In China

Solvay has formed a 50-50 joint venture with China’s Huatai Group that will build a hydrogen peroxide plant at Huatai’s new site in Dongying, Shandong province, China. The plant will have a capacity of 50,000 metric tons per year and is slated for completion by the end of 2011. It will also make peracetic acid and high-purity hydrogen peroxide. Huatai, a major paper producer, already makes hydrogen peroxide, mainly for bleaching.
