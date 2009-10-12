Surprise And Closeness

I always look forward to scanning the Science & Technology Concentrates as part of an effort to keep abreast of recent developments, so I was not completely surprised by the item from a CalTech group titled "Surprise Methyl C–H Activation in DMF" (C&EN, June 15, page 26).
The concluding statement, "The fact that methyl C–H activation can compete at all with activation of the much more reactive aldehydic C–H bond is unexpected and intriguing," is fundamentally correct, while the relevant publication (Organometallics 2009, 28, 4229) states, "To our knowledge there have been no reports of C–H activation of a methyl group of DMF or any closely related species" (my italics). The research involves an Ir species, and DMF is HC(O)NMe2.
However, there is earlier evidence that in the related (how close?) amide species RC(O)NMe2 (R = Me and 4-cyclopentyl), such activation can occur. John M. Brown's group reported NMR data that revealed chelation (also to an Ir center) of the cyclopentyl amide via the carbonyl O-atom and the CH2 formed from one of the Me groups (J. Chem. Soc. Chem. Commun. 1987, 1278), whereas my group invoked such activation to explain formation of the hydroperoxide product, MeC(O)N(Me)CH2OOH, from a Rh-catalyzed hydrogen peroxide oxidation of dimethylacetamide (R = Me) (J. Chem. Soc. Chem. Commun. 1989, 1624).
I consider these earlier studies to involve "related" species, but "close" is impossible to define!
Brian R. James
Vancouver, British Columbia
Ballots for the American Chemical Society's fall 2009 national election were mailed to members the week of Sept. 28. If your ballot (mailed in a white envelope with a red banner marked "Vote!") hasn't arrived within two weeks, you may request that a duplicate ballot be sent to you by calling VR Election Services, Customer Service, at (800) 218-4026, Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM-5 PM central time, no later than Nov. 6, or sending an e-mail to the help desk at custserv@vres.us. You can cast your vote electronically or by traditional mail-in ballot. The voting deadline is close of business (5 PM CT), on Nov. 13. Election information on all candidates can be found at www.acs.org/elections.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter