Wacker Exits Solar Wafer Business

Wacker Chemie is exiting the business of making polysilicon wafers for solar cells by transferring its shares in the Wacker Schott Solar joint venture to its partner, Schott Solar. According to Wacker, the transaction will reduce its third-quarter pretax profits by about $75 million. Wacker says it wants to focus its solar activities on the production of hyperpure polysilicon, the raw material used to make solar wafers. Schott Solar, on the other hand, specializes in downstream solar cells and modules.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter