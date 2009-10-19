Bayer Sequences Canola Genome

Bayer CropScience says it has sequenced the entire genome of the canola (rapeseed) plant, Brassica napus. Bayer will use its new insights to modify canola, the second largest oilseed crop after soybeans, through molecular breeding and genetic modification. Bayer collaborated with researchers from Beijing Genomics Institute-Shenzen, the Netherlands-based Keygene, and the University of Queensland, in Australia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter