Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

DNA Structures Imaged In Live Cells

Ruthenium complex lights up quadruplexes, a DNA structure with diverse biological function

by Stu Borman
October 19, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
This ruthenium (II) polypyridyl complex can be used to image specific DNA structures in cells.
This ruthenium (II) polypyridyl complex can be used to image specific DNA structures in cells.

A new imaging agent enters live cells readily and makes it possible to visualize DNA, including special DNA conformations such as quadruplexes (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.406). Currently, luminescent, cell-membrane-permeable stains can mark DNA and make it viewable by fluorescence microscopy, but many of these dyes are poorly soluble in water, highly toxic, prone to photobleaching (loss of fluorescent activity), and subject to background interferences. What’s more, their emission is activated only by UV light, which can damage cells. DNA markers made from metal ion complexes are activated in the safer visible region and are less prone to background interference but are generally cell-membrane-impermeable. Now, Giuseppe Battaglia, Jim A. Thomas, and coworkers of the University of Sheffield, in England, have identified a ruthenium(II) polypyridyl complex that is actively transported across cell membranes into living cells and acts as a structure-sensitive DNA probe, detectable by luminescence microscopy or transition electron microscopy. It has multiple emission peaks and shines at a different frequency when bound to quadruplex instead of conventional duplex DNA, suggesting that it might find use as a quadruplex-DNA imaging tool.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE