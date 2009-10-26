Air Products Sells Polyurethanes Unit

Air Products & Chemicals has signed an agreement to sell its polyurethane prepolymers business to COIM, a privately held Italian specialty chemical firm, for an undisclosed sum. Air Products says it will focus on its growing businesses in polyurethane catalysts and surfactants. Included in the sale to COIM is a plant in Paulsboro, N.J., that Air Products acquired in 1962, when it first entered the chemical business.
