The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 26, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 43

Decades of big investment in information technology are paying off in the chemical industry’s response to the recession

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 43
Business

Enterprise Software In The Annus Horribilis

Decades of big investment in information technology are paying off in the chemical industry’s response to the recession

New Era For Agricultural Science

More resources, overhauled extramural research program reinvigorate science at USDA

Academic R&D Spending Trends

Outlays rose 2.4% for chemistry and grew 3.5% for science and engineering as a whole in 2007

  • Business

    Building Green

    The polyurethanes industry sees opportunity in energy conservation and greenhouse gas reduction

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Missing The Target

    Some researchers call for moving beyond targeted therapies when tackling cancer

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Seeing Molecules With A New Light

    Microscopy: Technique relies solely on light that nonfluorescent compounds absorb

Science Concentrates

Materials

Millions Of Zeolite Compounds Computed

New list of potential synthetic targets dwarfs the number of the porous aluminosilicates currently known

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Halloween Treats, Support Your Favorite Element!

 

