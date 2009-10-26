BASF Adds Production Of Phenylephrine

BASF has added production of the nasal decongestant phenylephrine hydrochloride at its plant in Minden, Germany. Phenylephrine is increasingly being added to cough and cold products in place of pseudoephedrine, which can be a precursor to the illegal drug methamphetamine. BASF, which is also a leading pseudoephedrine maker, says the new production takes advantage of its expertise in manufacturing sympathomimetic amines.
